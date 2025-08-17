All Sections
Russia hits Kharkiv with ballistic missile, injuring several people, including teenager – photos

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 17 August 2025, 23:39
Russia hits Kharkiv with ballistic missile, injuring several people, including teenager – photos
An air-raid warning map as of 23:00 on 17 August. Screenshot: alerts.in.ua

Russia launched a ballistic missile strike on residential buildings in Kharkiv on the evening of 17 August, injuring 11 people, including a 13-year-old teenager.

Source: Ukraine’s Air Force; Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram; Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov on Telegram

Details: A ballistic missile threat was issued over much of Ukraine’s territory, including Kyiv. The Air Force warned that a Russian aerial asset was heading for Kharkiv.

At 22:52, Syniehubov reported that explosions had been heard in some districts of Kharkiv.

 
Medics helping those who sustained injuries in the strike.
All photos: State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Kharkiv Oblast

Later, Terekhov said early reports indicated that the Russians struck an apartment block in the city’s Industrialnyi district with a ballistic missile. Several people were reported to have been injured.

At 23:16, Syniehubov said that a 13-year-old girl and a 21-year-old woman had been injured in the strike and were receiving medical assistance.

 
All photos: State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Kharkiv Oblast

Terekhov added that the missile had struck between apartment blocks, shattering windows in at least six of them.

At 23:23, Syniehubov reported that a 60-year-old woman had also been injured and was receiving treatment.

 
All photos: State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Kharkiv Oblast

He later added that a 44-year-old man and a 69-year-old woman had suffered acute stress reactions as a result of the missile strike.

At 23:35, Syniehubov said that a 27-year-old woman had also sought medical assistance.

 
All photos: State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Kharkiv Oblast

As of 23:59, Syniehubov reported that eight people had turned to medics for help, including a 36-year-old and an 82-year-old woman.

 
All photos: State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Kharkiv Oblast

Terekhov wrote that 12 multi-storey residential buildings had been damaged in the strike.

