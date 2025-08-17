Russia hits Kharkiv with ballistic missile, injuring several people, including teenager – photos

An air-raid warning map as of 23:00 on 17 August. Screenshot: alerts.in.ua

Russia launched a ballistic missile strike on residential buildings in Kharkiv on the evening of 17 August, injuring 11 people, including a 13-year-old teenager.

Source: Ukraine’s Air Force; Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram; Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov on Telegram

Details: A ballistic missile threat was issued over much of Ukraine’s territory, including Kyiv. The Air Force warned that a Russian aerial asset was heading for Kharkiv.

At 22:52, Syniehubov reported that explosions had been heard in some districts of Kharkiv.

Medics helping those who sustained injuries in the strike. All photos: State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Kharkiv Oblast

Later, Terekhov said early reports indicated that the Russians struck an apartment block in the city’s Industrialnyi district with a ballistic missile. Several people were reported to have been injured.

At 23:16, Syniehubov said that a 13-year-old girl and a 21-year-old woman had been injured in the strike and were receiving medical assistance.

Terekhov added that the missile had struck between apartment blocks, shattering windows in at least six of them.

At 23:23, Syniehubov reported that a 60-year-old woman had also been injured and was receiving treatment.

He later added that a 44-year-old man and a 69-year-old woman had suffered acute stress reactions as a result of the missile strike.

At 23:35, Syniehubov said that a 27-year-old woman had also sought medical assistance.

As of 23:59, Syniehubov reported that eight people had turned to medics for help, including a 36-year-old and an 82-year-old woman.

Terekhov wrote that 12 multi-storey residential buildings had been damaged in the strike.

