All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russians hit civilian infrastructure in Sumy with missile – photos

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO, Olga KatsimonSunday, 17 August 2025, 23:10
Russians hit civilian infrastructure in Sumy with missile – photos
Crater from a ballistic strike on Sumy. Photo: Artem Kobzar on Facebook

Russian forces launched a missile strike on civilian infrastructure in the city of Sumy on the evening of 17 August, causing damage.

Source: Oleh Hryhorov, Head of Sumy Oblast Military Administration; acting Mayor of Sumy Artem Kobzar

Quote: "The enemy conducted a missile strike on civilian infrastructure facilities in the Sumy hromada, likely using a ballistic missile. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Advertisement:

Early reports indicate that no casualties have been recorded, but there is damage. Information on the aftermath of the attack is being confirmed." 

Details: An air-raid warning has been issued across most of Ukraine, including Kyiv, due to the threat of Russia using ballistic weapons.

Later, Kobzar reported that the Russians had hit civilian infrastructure near an educational facility. Early reports indicate that there were no casualties.

 

Updated: Hryhorov reported that s Russian missile attack at around 22:40 on the Sumy hromada had affected buildings belonging to an educational institution.

 

The blast wave damaged building facades, shattered windows and knocked out doors.

 

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

SumySumy Oblastmissile strike
Advertisement:
Death toll in Kharkiv rises to 7, including 2 children – photos, video
Nighttime Russian drone attack on Odesa Oblast: large-scale fire breaks out at fuel and energy facility – photos
Schedule for Trump–Zelenskyy talks released
Russia loses 940 soldiers over past day
Trump: Zelenskyy can end the war with Russia almost immediately
Russia hits Kharkiv with ballistic missile, injuring several people, including teenager – photos
All News
Sumy
Russia strikes Sumy city centre
Russian drone hits Sumy Oblast Military Administration building
Russians strike Sumy railway station: Kharkiv-Uzhhorod train damaged
RECENT NEWS
11:12
Trump's world of illusions: how the US President walked into Putin's trap
10:58
Death toll in Kharkiv rises to 7, including 2 children – photos, video
10:51
Russians attack Zaporizhzhia: 17 injured, 2 in critical condition – photos, video
10:28
Commander of Donbas battalion reveals details of defence of Chasiv Yar refractory plant
10:10
Polish foreign minister: Pressure must be put on aggressor, not its victim
10:05
Orbán's main rival lodges official complaint against Russian intelligence statements
09:57
Germany calls for increased pressure on Russia ahead of Trump–Zelenskyy meeting
09:36
Russia attacks Ukraine with 4 missiles and 140 UAVs overnight: hits recorded at 25 locations
09:21
Ukraine's General Staff: Battlefield sees 182 clashes over past day, most intense fighting on Pokrovsk front
09:05
Russians attack Kyiv Oblast, damaging warehouse
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: