Russians hit civilian infrastructure in Sumy with missile – photos

Crater from a ballistic strike on Sumy. Photo: Artem Kobzar on Facebook

Russian forces launched a missile strike on civilian infrastructure in the city of Sumy on the evening of 17 August, causing damage.

Source: Oleh Hryhorov, Head of Sumy Oblast Military Administration; acting Mayor of Sumy Artem Kobzar

Quote: "The enemy conducted a missile strike on civilian infrastructure facilities in the Sumy hromada, likely using a ballistic missile. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Early reports indicate that no casualties have been recorded, but there is damage. Information on the aftermath of the attack is being confirmed."

Details: An air-raid warning has been issued across most of Ukraine, including Kyiv, due to the threat of Russia using ballistic weapons.

Later, Kobzar reported that the Russians had hit civilian infrastructure near an educational facility. Early reports indicate that there were no casualties.

Updated: Hryhorov reported that s Russian missile attack at around 22:40 on the Sumy hromada had affected buildings belonging to an educational institution.

The blast wave damaged building facades, shattered windows and knocked out doors.

