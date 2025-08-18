Russians strike Sumy university – photos, video

The building of Sumy State University damaged by the Russian attack. Photo: Kordon.Media

Explosions were heard during an air-raid warning in the city of Sumy on the night of 17-18 August, and it was later confirmed that Russian forces had hit Sumy State University.

Source: public broadcaster Suspilne Sumy; local outlet Kordon.Media; acting Sumy Mayor Artem Kobzar on Facebook; State Emergency Service of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: An air-raid warning had been issued in Sumy Oblast due to the threat of Russian attack drones.

Advertisement:

At 03:06, 03:20 and 03:23 Suspilne Sumy reported explosions in the city.

The building of Sumy State University damaged by the Russian attack. Photo: Kordon.Media

Early reports indicated that Russia launched at least four attack UAVs, which deliberately struck civilian infrastructure.

A fire broke out as a result of the strikes and a non-residential building went up in flames.

Initially there were no reports of casualties, but this information is still being ascertained, as is the extent of the damage.

The building of Sumy State University damaged by the Russian attack. Photo: Kordon.Media

Local media outlet Kordon.Media reported that the Russians struck Sumy State University, destroying one of its buildings. Firefighters worked until morning to extinguish the blaze.

Ukraine’s State Emergency Service has reported that emergency workers have dealt with the aftermath of the Russian combined strikes on the city of Sumy and the Shostka hromada. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

"In Sumy, buildings belonging to one of the city’s universities were damaged. A large-scale fire broke out. Due to the threat of repeat strikes, emergency workers temporarily suspended their work. All the seats of fire have been extinguished," the service said.

In the Shostka hromada, a residential area came under Russian attack. Houses and outbuildings were engulfed by flames. The fires have been put out.

No casualties were reported.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!