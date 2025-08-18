Nighttime Russian drone attack on Odesa Oblast: large-scale fire breaks out at fuel and energy facility – photos
Russian drones attacked Odesa Oblast on the night of 17-18 August, causing a large-scale fire at a fuel and energy infrastructure facility.
Source: Oleh Kiper, Head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration; State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Odesa Oblast
Quote from Kiper: "Despite air defence responding actively, the Odesa district has suffered damage. A fire broke out at a fuel and energy infrastructure facility and a two-storey building in the suburbs of Odesa. Our firefighters quickly extinguished the massive blaze."
Details: Over 100 emergency workers, volunteers, firefighters from the National Guard of Ukraine and local fire brigades were involved in responding to the Russian attack. A fire train from the Ukrainian railway company Ukrzaliznytsia was also deployed to assist in extinguishing the fire.
Early reports indicate that no people have been killed or injured.
