Nighttime Russian drone attack on Odesa Oblast: large-scale fire breaks out at fuel and energy facility – photos

Russian drones attacked Odesa Oblast on the night of 17-18 August, causing a large-scale fire at a fuel and energy infrastructure facility.

Source: Oleh Kiper, Head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration; State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Odesa Oblast

Quote from Kiper: "Despite air defence responding actively, the Odesa district has suffered damage. A fire broke out at a fuel and energy infrastructure facility and a two-storey building in the suburbs of Odesa. Our firefighters quickly extinguished the massive blaze."

Firefighters extinguishing fire. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Details: Over 100 emergency workers, volunteers, firefighters from the National Guard of Ukraine and local fire brigades were involved in responding to the Russian attack. A fire train from the Ukrainian railway company Ukrzaliznytsia was also deployed to assist in extinguishing the fire.

Early reports indicate that no people have been killed or injured.

