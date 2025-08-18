All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Nighttime Russian drone attack on Odesa Oblast: large-scale fire breaks out at fuel and energy facility – photos

STANISLAV POHORILOVMonday, 18 August 2025, 08:14
Nighttime Russian drone attack on Odesa Oblast: large-scale fire breaks out at fuel and energy facility – photos
Firefighters extinguishing fire. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Russian drones attacked Odesa Oblast on the night of 17-18 August, causing a large-scale fire at a fuel and energy infrastructure facility.

Source: Oleh Kiper, Head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration; State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Odesa Oblast

Quote from Kiper: "Despite air defence responding actively, the Odesa district has suffered damage. A fire broke out at a fuel and energy infrastructure facility and a two-storey building in the suburbs of Odesa. Our firefighters quickly extinguished the massive blaze."

Advertisement:
 
Firefighters extinguishing fire.
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine
 
Firefighters extinguishing fire.
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Details: Over 100 emergency workers, volunteers, firefighters from the National Guard of Ukraine and local fire brigades were involved in responding to the Russian attack. A fire train from the Ukrainian railway company Ukrzaliznytsia was also deployed to assist in extinguishing the fire.

 
Firefighters extinguishing fire.
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Early reports indicate that no people have been killed or injured.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Odesa OblastdronesRusso-Ukrainian warfire
Advertisement:
Death toll in Kharkiv rises to 7, including 2 children – photos, video
Nighttime Russian drone attack on Odesa Oblast: large-scale fire breaks out at fuel and energy facility – photos
Schedule for Trump–Zelenskyy talks released
Russia loses 940 soldiers over past day
Trump: Zelenskyy can end the war with Russia almost immediately
Russia hits Kharkiv with ballistic missile, injuring several people, including teenager – photos
All News
Odesa Oblast
Three killed as two explosions rock beach in Odesa Oblast – video
Russia hits oil depot belonging to Azerbaijani company SOCAR in Ukraine, injuring employees
Russian overnight attack on Odesa Oblast injures security guard and damages infrastructure
RECENT NEWS
11:12
Trump's world of illusions: how the US President walked into Putin's trap
10:58
Death toll in Kharkiv rises to 7, including 2 children – photos, video
10:51
Russians attack Zaporizhzhia: 17 injured, 2 in critical condition – photos, video
10:28
Commander of Donbas battalion reveals details of defence of Chasiv Yar refractory plant
10:10
Polish foreign minister: Pressure must be put on aggressor, not its victim
10:05
Orbán's main rival lodges official complaint against Russian intelligence statements
09:57
Germany calls for increased pressure on Russia ahead of Trump–Zelenskyy meeting
09:36
Russia attacks Ukraine with 4 missiles and 140 UAVs overnight: hits recorded at 25 locations
09:21
Ukraine's General Staff: Battlefield sees 182 clashes over past day, most intense fighting on Pokrovsk front
09:05
Russians attack Kyiv Oblast, damaging warehouse
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: