Russians attack Kyiv Oblast, damaging warehouse

Iryna BalachukMonday, 18 August 2025, 09:05
Fire appliances. Stock photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

A Russian drone attack has damaged a warehouse in Kyiv Oblast, but no casualties have been recorded.

Source: Mykola Kalashnyk, Head of Kyiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The enemy attacked Kyiv Oblast using drones overnight. An air-raid warning was in effect for almost an hour and was issued in the Boryspil and Brovary districts. A warehouse was damaged in the enemy attack on the Boryspil district. No casualties were recorded."

Details: Kalashnyk noted that air defenders had prevented any hits on critical or residential infrastructure.

