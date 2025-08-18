Russians attack Kyiv Oblast, damaging warehouse

A Russian drone attack has damaged a warehouse in Kyiv Oblast, but no casualties have been recorded.

Source: Mykola Kalashnyk, Head of Kyiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The enemy attacked Kyiv Oblast using drones overnight. An air-raid warning was in effect for almost an hour and was issued in the Boryspil and Brovary districts. A warehouse was damaged in the enemy attack on the Boryspil district. No casualties were recorded."

Advertisement:

Details: Kalashnyk noted that air defenders had prevented any hits on critical or residential infrastructure.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!