Ukraine's General Staff: Battlefield sees 182 clashes over past day, most intense fighting on Pokrovsk front

Ukrainian soldiers on the position. Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

A total of 182 Russian attacks have taken place on the front lines over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 18 August

Details: Updated reports indicate that on Sunday 18 August, the Russians launched four missile strikes with four missiles and 80 airstrikes, dropping 152 guided aerial bombs on Ukrainian territory. In addition, they deployed 5,132 kamikaze drones and carried out 5,173 attacks on Ukrainian positions and populated areas, including 73 using multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS).

Advertisement:

Meanwhile, over the past 24 hours, the defence forces’ aircraft and Rocket Forces and Artillery units struck 10 areas where Russian military personnel, weapons and equipment were concentrated, as well as three artillery systems and three command posts.

On the North Slobozhanshchyna front and in Russia's Kursk Oblast, there were four combat engagements. Russian forces launched 10 airstrikes, dropped 26 guided aerial bombs, and conducted 227 attacks, including nine from multiple-launch rocket systems.

On the South Slobozhanshchyna front, Russian troops carried out 13 offensive actions near the city of Vovchansk and towards the settlements of Khatnie and Odradne.

On the Kupiansk front, 12 Russian attacks took place. The defence forces repelled attacks near the settlements of Zapadne, Kindrashivka, Petropavlivka and Stepova Novoselivka and towards Kupiansk and Nova Kruhliakivka.

On the Lyman front, Russian forces conducted 21 attacks, attempting to advance near the settlements of Hrekivka, Karpivka, Ridkodub and Hryhorivka and towards Drobysheve, Yampil and Kolodiazi.

On the Siversk front, the Russians attacked Ukrainian positions five times near the settlements of Hryhorivka, Fedorivka and Vyimka.

On the Kramatorsk front, five clashes occurred near the settlements of Predtechyne, Oleksandro-Shultyne and Bila Hora.

On the Toretsk front, Russian troops carried out nine assaults near the settlements of Toretsk and Shcherbynivka and towards Oleksandro-Kalynove, Pleshchiivka and Rusyn Yar.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 58 Russian assaults near the settlements of Poltavka, Vilne, Nove Shakhove, Zapovidne, Novoekonomichne, Myroliubivka, Novoukrainka, Lysivka, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne and Dachne and towards Volodymyrivka, Rodynske, Chervonyi Lyman, Pokrovsk, Novopavlivka and Molodetske.

On the Novopavlivka front, the Russians attacked Ukrainian positions 28 times near the settlements of Zelenyi Hai, Tovste, Oleksandrohrad, Voskresenka, Maliivka, Vilne Pole and Temyrivka,

On the Huliaipole front, there were no assault actions.

On the Orikhiv front, the Russians carried out an unsuccessful attempt to advance near the settlement of Novoandriivka.

On the Prydniprovske front, the Russians conducted four unsuccessful attempts to approach Ukrainian positions.

Background: Russia has lost a total of 940 soldiers killed and wounded over the past 24 hours.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!