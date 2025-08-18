All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukraine's General Staff: Battlefield sees 182 clashes over past day, most intense fighting on Pokrovsk front

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 18 August 2025, 09:21
Ukraine's General Staff: Battlefield sees 182 clashes over past day, most intense fighting on Pokrovsk front
Ukrainian soldiers on the position. Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

A total of 182 Russian attacks have taken place on the front lines over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 18 August

Details: Updated reports indicate that on Sunday 18 August, the Russians launched four missile strikes with four missiles and 80 airstrikes, dropping 152 guided aerial bombs on Ukrainian territory. In addition, they deployed 5,132 kamikaze drones and carried out 5,173 attacks on Ukrainian positions and populated areas, including 73 using multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS).

Advertisement:

Meanwhile, over the past 24 hours, the defence forces’ aircraft and Rocket Forces and Artillery units struck 10 areas where Russian military personnel, weapons and equipment were concentrated, as well as three artillery systems and three command posts.

On the North Slobozhanshchyna front and in Russia's Kursk Oblast, there were four combat engagements. Russian forces launched 10 airstrikes, dropped 26 guided aerial bombs, and conducted 227 attacks, including nine from multiple-launch rocket systems.

On the South Slobozhanshchyna front, Russian troops carried out 13 offensive actions near the city of Vovchansk and towards the settlements of Khatnie and Odradne.

On the Kupiansk front, 12 Russian attacks took place. The defence forces repelled attacks near the settlements of Zapadne, Kindrashivka, Petropavlivka and Stepova Novoselivka and towards Kupiansk and Nova Kruhliakivka. 

On the Lyman front, Russian forces conducted 21 attacks, attempting to advance near the settlements of Hrekivka, Karpivka, Ridkodub and Hryhorivka and towards Drobysheve, Yampil and Kolodiazi.

On the Siversk front, the Russians attacked Ukrainian positions five times near the settlements of Hryhorivka, Fedorivka and Vyimka.

On the Kramatorsk front, five clashes occurred near the settlements of Predtechyne, Oleksandro-Shultyne and Bila Hora.

On the Toretsk front, Russian troops carried out nine assaults near the settlements of Toretsk and Shcherbynivka and towards Oleksandro-Kalynove, Pleshchiivka and Rusyn Yar.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 58 Russian assaults near the settlements of Poltavka, Vilne, Nove Shakhove, Zapovidne, Novoekonomichne, Myroliubivka, Novoukrainka, Lysivka, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne and Dachne and towards Volodymyrivka, Rodynske, Chervonyi Lyman, Pokrovsk, Novopavlivka and Molodetske.

On the Novopavlivka front, the Russians attacked Ukrainian positions 28 times near the settlements of Zelenyi Hai, Tovste, Oleksandrohrad, Voskresenka, Maliivka, Vilne Pole and Temyrivka,

On the Huliaipole front, there were no assault actions. 

On the Orikhiv front, the Russians carried out an unsuccessful attempt to advance near the settlement of Novoandriivka. 

On the Prydniprovske front, the Russians conducted four unsuccessful attempts to approach Ukrainian positions. 

Background: Russia has lost a total of 940 soldiers killed and wounded over the past 24 hours. 

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

warGeneral StaffRussia
Advertisement:
Death toll in Kharkiv rises to 7, including 2 children – photos, video
Nighttime Russian drone attack on Odesa Oblast: large-scale fire breaks out at fuel and energy facility – photos
Schedule for Trump–Zelenskyy talks released
Russia loses 940 soldiers over past day
Trump: Zelenskyy can end the war with Russia almost immediately
Russia hits Kharkiv with ballistic missile, injuring several people, including teenager – photos
All News
war
Russians have occupied less than 1% of Ukraine's territory over past 1,000 days – DeepState
Teenager killed, 2 children and 4 adults injured in Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia Oblast – photos
Zelenskyy: Security guarantee discussed by Trump and Putin must work like NATO Article 5
RECENT NEWS
11:12
Trump's world of illusions: how the US President walked into Putin's trap
10:58
Death toll in Kharkiv rises to 7, including 2 children – photos, video
10:51
Russians attack Zaporizhzhia: 17 injured, 2 in critical condition – photos, video
10:28
Commander of Donbas battalion reveals details of defence of Chasiv Yar refractory plant
10:10
Polish foreign minister: Pressure must be put on aggressor, not its victim
10:05
Orbán's main rival lodges official complaint against Russian intelligence statements
09:57
Germany calls for increased pressure on Russia ahead of Trump–Zelenskyy meeting
09:36
Russia attacks Ukraine with 4 missiles and 140 UAVs overnight: hits recorded at 25 locations
09:21
Ukraine's General Staff: Battlefield sees 182 clashes over past day, most intense fighting on Pokrovsk front
09:05
Russians attack Kyiv Oblast, damaging warehouse
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: