Russians redeploying troops to Zaporizhzhia front to launch offensive there – Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief

Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has said that Russian forces are redeploying troops from the Sumy front to the Zaporizhzhia front, where they plan to launch active offensive operations.

Quote: "The enemy is now regrouping and concentrating on two main fronts. One is the Pokrovsk front, which remains decisive for the Russians. And now they are transferring units from the Sumy front to the Zaporizhzhia front. This will be the second front where Russia intends to begin active offensive operations."

Details: At present, the fighting on the Zaporizhzhia front is of relatively low intensity. However, Syrskyi said the Russians, in furtherance of Putin’s objectives, are making preparations to carry out a powerful strike there that had been planned a year earlier but was disrupted by Ukraine’s Kursk operation.

Syrskyi stressed that Russian forces have been defeated in Sumy Oblast and have achieved no success there in the past two months, despite deploying a strong grouping of elite units, including airborne troops, marines, and the best motorised rifle brigades in the Russian ground forces.

"On the contrary, the enemy has lost several settlements. Their most recent attempt to advance near Stepne and Novokostiantynivka ended in complete failure, with the invaders destroyed and pushed back across the state border. We continue offensive actions in the area," Syrskyi said.

Background: Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine had liberated six out of eighteen occupied villages or key positions in Sumy Oblast, and in two places had reached the Russian border. He also noted that Ukrainian forces continue to hold their positions in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

