Ukraine testing aerial platforms to evacuate wounded soldiers – Commander-in-Chief

Ukraine is testing out aerial platforms for the evacuation of wounded soldiers, General Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has said.

Source: Syrskyi in an interview with RBC-Ukraine

Details: Syrskyi said Ukraine is focusing on high-tech weapons and systems designed to reduce the direct presence of Ukrainian servicemen on the battlefield.

He said these are primarily robotic platforms and unmanned systems of various types and purposes, especially aerial drones. Ground-based systems are also actively being developed, including logistical and medical platforms for evacuating wounded soldiers.

"We are already testing aerial platforms for the evacuation of the wounded. This is the future," Syrskyi noted.

He added that another priority is interceptor drones to counter Russian strike UAVs. Ukraine has also achieved a number of "impressive results" with its naval platforms.

"All of these are technological weapons, weapons with artificial intelligence, so to speak. For example, all of our modern developments include target detection and guidance systems. Some have automatic return systems if a target is not captured or destroyed. This is a very promising area for us," Syrskyi said.

Nonetheless, he acknowledged that although AI is being applied almost everywhere, it must be kept in mind that the technology can make mistakes. AI development and application are only just beginning, but the General Staff and other military headquarters have already set up structures responsible for integrating AI into defence.

"As I said, practically all our technological weapons have elements of AI. For example, air defence systems. Even ordinary anti-aircraft units – whether machine guns or artillery – now have modern systems for targeting, tracking, categorising and identifying targets, which makes them significantly more effective," Syrskyi underlined.

Background:

A Zmii-500 ground drone from the Khartiia Brigade recently saved a wounded soldier after travelling 34 km.

This is not the only case of robotic evacuation: the 118th Separate Mechanised Brigade has also released a video of a ground robotic system rescuing a wounded soldier.

Earlier, a Tor-800 logistics ground drone belonging to the 13th Khartiia Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine saved the life of an injured infantryman.

