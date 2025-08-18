Trump adviser says US could deploy troops to Ukraine as part of future security guarantees – Axios

An adviser to US President Donald Trump has suggested that the United States could potentially deploy troops to Ukraine as part of future security guarantees after the fighting ends, Axios has reported.

Details: Asked whether such security guarantees could include the stationing of US forces in Ukraine, one of Trump’s advisers privately told Axios, "Yes".

Earlier, Trump administration officials – Secretary of State Marco Rubio and special envoy Steve Witkoff – stated that at the 15 August meeting in Alaska, Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin for the first time agreed that the US and European allies could provide Ukraine with security guarantees to stop further Russian aggression.

Another adviser said it was still too early to tell and that "we won't negotiate in the press" in this regard.

Rubio told NBC that both Ukraine and Russia will have to make concessions to achieve peace and "agree to potential concessions or discuss potential concessions without it finding its way in the public sphere and creating all kinds of internal problems".

Russia had previously rejected the deployment of NATO troops in Ukraine as part of any peace settlement.

On Sunday 17 August, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he did not yet have detailed information on the security guarantees for Ukraine discussed by Trump and Putin in Alaska, but he described it as an important signal from the US president.

Rubio earlier outlined the main elements of a potential deal to end the Russo-Ukrainian war.

