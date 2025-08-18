Zelenskyy shares what he discussed with European leaders ahead of Trump talks

The meeting between European leaders ahead of the talks with Trump. Photo: Zelenskyy on X (Twitter)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that he has held consultations in Washington with several European leaders to coordinate positions on peace and security ahead of his meeting with US President Donald Trump in the Oval Office on Monday 18 August.

Source: Zelenskyy on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy said the main goal now is "a reliable and lasting peace" for Ukraine and for the whole of Europe.

Quote: "And it is important that the momentum of all our meetings lead to precisely this result. We understand that we shouldn't expect Putin to voluntarily abandon aggression and new attempts at conquest. That is why pressure must work, and it must be joint pressure – from the United States and Europe, and from everyone in the world who respects the right to life and the international order."

Details: Zelenskyy added that the meeting was attended by the leaders of Finland, the United Kingdom and Italy as well as the European Commission president and the NATO secretary general. The leaders coordinated their positions ahead of the meeting with Trump, which will take place later on Monday.

"Ukraine is ready for a real truce and for establishing a new security architecture. We need peace," Zelenskyy summed up.

Background:

Earlier on 18 August, Zelenskyy met with Keith Kellogg, Trump’s Special Envoy for Ukraine, in Washington.

Five US officials will be present in the room with Trump at the US-Ukraine leaders’ meeting in the Oval Office, while Zelenskyy will be accompanied by two senior officials.

