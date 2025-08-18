All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Zelenskyy shares what he discussed with European leaders ahead of Trump talks

Khrystyna Bondarieva , Anastasia ProtzMonday, 18 August 2025, 19:52
Zelenskyy shares what he discussed with European leaders ahead of Trump talks
The meeting between European leaders ahead of the talks with Trump. Photo: Zelenskyy on X (Twitter)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that he has held consultations in Washington with several European leaders to coordinate positions on peace and security ahead of his meeting with US President Donald Trump in the Oval Office on Monday 18 August.

Source: Zelenskyy on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy said the main goal now is "a reliable and lasting peace" for Ukraine and for the whole of Europe.

Advertisement:

Quote: "And it is important that the momentum of all our meetings lead to precisely this result. We understand that we shouldn't expect Putin to voluntarily abandon aggression and new attempts at conquest. That is why pressure must work, and it must be joint pressure – from the United States and Europe, and from everyone in the world who respects the right to life and the international order."

Details: Zelenskyy added that the meeting was attended by the leaders of Finland, the United Kingdom and Italy as well as the European Commission president and the NATO secretary general. The leaders coordinated their positions ahead of the meeting with Trump, which will take place later on Monday.

"Ukraine is ready for a real truce and for establishing a new security architecture. We need peace," Zelenskyy summed up.

Background:

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

ZelenskyyUSAEurope
Advertisement:
Talks between Trump, Zelenskyy and European leaders begin in US
"We'll make sure it works": Trump comments on potential US security guarantees for Ukraine
Zelenskyy arrives at White House for talks with Trump
Zelenskyy shares what he discussed with European leaders ahead of Trump talks
BBC reveals who will join Zelenskyy at Trump talks
Zelenskyy meets with European leaders ahead of Trump talks – photo
All News
Zelenskyy
BBC reveals who will join Zelenskyy at Trump talks
Designer comments on whether Zelenskyy will wear suit to Trump meeting – photo
Zelenskyy meets with European leaders ahead of Trump talks – photo
RECENT NEWS
22:23
updatedMap of Ukraine with occupied territories marked was on display in Oval Office, journalists report – photos
22:06
Talks between Trump, Zelenskyy and European leaders begin in US
21:41
Zelenskyy thanks Trump for weapons supplied to Ukraine under new NATO initiative
21:17
Zelenskyy's outfit draws attention again at White House, this time earning compliments
21:08
We don't need a ceasefire to start talks with Russia, Trump says
20:54
Zelenskyy outlines conditions for holding elections in Ukraine
20:49
Trump plans to call Putin after Zelenskyy talks
20:49
"We'll make sure it works": Trump comments on potential US security guarantees for Ukraine
20:48
EXPLAINERWhy Serbian President's position is shaking and whether the EU will save him
20:19
Zelenskyy arrives at White House for talks with Trump
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: