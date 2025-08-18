All Sections
Zelenskyy meets with Trump's envoy Kellogg in Washington

Khrystyna Bondarieva , Yevhen KizilovMonday, 18 August 2025, 16:42
Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is holding a meeting with Keith Kellogg, US President Donald Trump’s Special Envoy for Ukraine, on Monday 18 August ahead of talks with Trump and European leaders later in the day.

Source: Ukrinform, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The meeting is taking place at the Hay-Adams Hotel, near the White House.

Later on Monday, Zelenskyy is scheduled to have a one-on-one meeting with President Trump at the White House, followed by expanded-format talks with the European leaders.

Background:

