Zelenskyy meets with Trump's envoy Kellogg in Washington

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is holding a meeting with Keith Kellogg, US President Donald Trump’s Special Envoy for Ukraine, on Monday 18 August ahead of talks with Trump and European leaders later in the day.

Details: The meeting is taking place at the Hay-Adams Hotel, near the White House.

Later on Monday, Zelenskyy is scheduled to have a one-on-one meeting with President Trump at the White House, followed by expanded-format talks with the European leaders.

After the February Oval Office spat, UK officials reportedly tried to teach Zelenskyy to "speak Trump" – an approach that is expected to be applied during Monday’s White House talks.

Axios has reported that the White House has even asked Ukrainian officials whether Zelenskyy will wear a suit to his meeting with Trump in the Oval Office.

His attire was an issue during their last Oval Office encounter, which ended in a diplomatic fiasco

