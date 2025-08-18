Trump plans to call Putin after Zelenskyy talks

US President Donald Trump plans to call Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin after meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European partners at the White House.

Source: Trump at a press conference with Zelenskyy on 18 August

Quote: "I just spoke to President Putin indirectly, and we're going to have a phone call right after these meetings today. [N.B. Ukrainska Pravda doesn't recognise Putin as president – ed.]

If we don't have a trilat, then the fighting continues. And if we do, we have a good chance... He's expecting my call when we're finished with this meeting."

Details: Asked what he would say to Ukrainians suffering from Russian attacks, Trump said he knows many Ukrainians and they are wonderful people: "They're smart, they're energetic... They love their country, and we want to get this war ended, and that's all I can do. I love the Ukrainian people, but I love all people, I love the Russian people. I love them all. I want to get the war stopped."

Background:

Trump has also commented on possible US security guarantees for Ukraine, including the potential deployment of American troops, which he neither confirmed nor denied.

Ahead of his arrival at the White House, Zelenskyy and the European leaders held consultations at the Ukrainian Embassy. Following these talks, Zelenskyy stated that it is unrealistic to expect Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin to voluntarily give up aggression, so the US and Europe must jointly pressure him

