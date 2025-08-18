All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Trump plans to call Putin after Zelenskyy talks

Alona MazurenkoMonday, 18 August 2025, 20:49
Trump plans to call Putin after Zelenskyy talks
Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Getty Images

US President Donald Trump plans to call Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin after meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European partners at the White House.

Source: Trump at a press conference with Zelenskyy on 18 August

Quote: "I just spoke to President Putin indirectly, and we're going to have a phone call right after these meetings today. [N.B. Ukrainska Pravda doesn't recognise Putin as president – ed.]

Advertisement:

If we don't have a trilat, then the fighting continues. And if we do, we have a good chance... He's expecting my call when we're finished with this meeting."

Details: Asked what he would say to Ukrainians suffering from Russian attacks, Trump said he knows many Ukrainians and they are wonderful people: "They're smart, they're energetic... They love their country, and we want to get this war ended, and that's all I can do. I love the Ukrainian people, but I love all people, I love the Russian people. I love them all. I want to get the war stopped."

Background: 

  • Trump has also commented on possible US security guarantees for Ukraine, including the potential deployment of American troops, which he neither confirmed nor denied.
  • Ahead of his arrival at the White House, Zelenskyy and the European leaders held consultations at the Ukrainian Embassy. Following these talks, Zelenskyy stated that it is unrealistic to expect Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin to voluntarily give up aggression, so the US and Europe must jointly pressure him

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

TrumpPutinZelenskyy
Advertisement:
Talks between Trump, Zelenskyy and European leaders begin in US
"We'll make sure it works": Trump comments on potential US security guarantees for Ukraine
Zelenskyy arrives at White House for talks with Trump
Zelenskyy shares what he discussed with European leaders ahead of Trump talks
BBC reveals who will join Zelenskyy at Trump talks
Zelenskyy meets with European leaders ahead of Trump talks – photo
All News
Trump
"We'll make sure it works": Trump comments on potential US security guarantees for Ukraine
Zelenskyy arrives at White House for talks with Trump
BBC reveals who will join Zelenskyy at Trump talks
RECENT NEWS
22:23
updatedMap of Ukraine with occupied territories marked was on display in Oval Office, journalists report – photos
22:06
Talks between Trump, Zelenskyy and European leaders begin in US
21:41
Zelenskyy thanks Trump for weapons supplied to Ukraine under new NATO initiative
21:17
Zelenskyy's outfit draws attention again at White House, this time earning compliments
21:08
We don't need a ceasefire to start talks with Russia, Trump says
20:54
Zelenskyy outlines conditions for holding elections in Ukraine
20:49
Trump plans to call Putin after Zelenskyy talks
20:49
"We'll make sure it works": Trump comments on potential US security guarantees for Ukraine
20:48
EXPLAINERWhy Serbian President's position is shaking and whether the EU will save him
20:19
Zelenskyy arrives at White House for talks with Trump
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: