Zelenskyy outlines conditions for holding elections in Ukraine

STANISLAV POHORILOVMonday, 18 August 2025, 20:54
Zelenskyy outlines conditions for holding elections in Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump at the White House. Photo: Screenshot from the video

Elections in Ukraine will only be possible when there is complete peace and security guarantees are in place, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said in response to questions from journalists at the White House.

Source: White House broadcast of Zelenskyy and Trump speaking with the press 

Quote from Zelenskyy: "Yes, of course, we are open for elections, we have to do [it in] safe circumstances. We need to work in the parliament, because during the war you can’t have elections."

Details: Zelenskyy said that in order to hold elections, Ukraine needs security guarantees: "We need a truce everywhere – in the battlefield, in the sky, at sea – to make it possible for people to [have] open, democratic, legal elections."

