Putin and Trump support direct Russia-Ukraine talks during phone call

STANISLAV POHORILOVTuesday, 19 August 2025, 01:30
Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump. Photo: the White House

Yuri Ushakov, Russian leader Vladimir Putin's foreign policy adviser, has confirmed a phone call has taken place between US President Donald Trump and Putin during which they expressed support for direct Russia-Ukraine talks.

Source: Russian propaganda media outlets; Interfax; Radio Liberty

Quote from Ushakov: "A phone conversation took place between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin at the initiative of the US President half an hour ago. Our President warmly thanked his American counterpart for the hospitality and the good organisation of the high-level meeting in Alaska and for the progress made there towards a peaceful settlement of the Ukrainian crisis [the way Russia refers to its war against Ukraine – ed.]. The US President, for his part, briefed him on the talks that had just concluded at the White House with Volodymyr Zelenskyy and several European leaders." [N.B. Ukrainska Pravda does not recognise Putin as president – ed.]

Details: Ushakov said both Trump and Putin had expressed support for direct talks between Russian and Ukrainian delegations. "In the conversation, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump expressed their support for the continuation of direct talks between the delegations of Russia and Ukraine," he noted.

Earlier, media outlets reported that Trump had interrupted discussions with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, EU and NATO leaders and European heads of government to call Putin.

Background: Trump said earlier he hoped to organise the first US-Ukraine-Russia meeting as soon as possible after yesterday's meeting in Washington.

