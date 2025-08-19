Russian drone hits house in Sumy Oblast, likely causing casualties
Tuesday, 19 August 2025, 03:26
A Russian drone hit a residential building in Sumy Oblast on the night of 18-19 August.
Source: Oleh Hryhorov, Head of Sumy Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Details: Hryhorov said a Russian UAV had hit a residential building in the Pishchanka district of the Sumy hromada late on Monday evening. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]
A house caught fire due to the strike. Early reports indicate that there are casualties.
Quote: "A rescue operation is underway and emergency services are at the scene."
