Zelenskyy outlines future roles of peacekeeping countries

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy does not expect all members of the Coalition of the Willing to send a contingent to Ukraine as part of security guarantees.

Source: Zelenskyy at a briefing in Washington following talks at the White House, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy confirmed that his proposals for security guarantees for Ukraine include commitments from countries that have voluntarily joined the Coalition of the Willing.

Advertisement:

"We will be talking about 30 countries [members of the coalition]. And we will discuss what each of these countries can actually offer in practice," he explained. Ukraine is aware that the contributions of these states will vary significantly.

"Some will probably be ready to talk about a presence, some about intelligence, some about the sea, some about air security. Some do not have the constitutional right to provide security assistance to other states, but can fund production [of defence industry products for Ukraine's armed forces]," Zelenskyy noted.

Background:

Earlier Zelenskyy revealed details of a request from Ukraine to the US and Europe regarding funding for security guarantees.

Prior to that, the Financial Times reported on Zelenskyy's "peace plan", which he presented in Washington.

Preparations are underway for Zelenskyy's meeting with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin, which will take place in two stages.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!