Zelenskyy outlines future roles of peacekeeping countries

Serhiy Sydorenko, Olha HlushchenkoTuesday, 19 August 2025, 03:50
Zelenskyy outlines future roles of peacekeeping countries
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Getty Images

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy does not expect all members of the Coalition of the Willing to send a contingent to Ukraine as part of security guarantees.

Source: Zelenskyy at a briefing in Washington following talks at the White House, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy confirmed that his proposals for security guarantees for Ukraine include commitments from countries that have voluntarily joined the Coalition of the Willing.

"We will be talking about 30 countries [members of the coalition]. And we will discuss what each of these countries can actually offer in practice," he explained. Ukraine is aware that the contributions of these states will vary significantly.

"Some will probably be ready to talk about a presence, some about intelligence, some about the sea, some about air security. Some do not have the constitutional right to provide security assistance to other states, but can fund production [of defence industry products for Ukraine's armed forces]," Zelenskyy noted.

Background

