Trump says he discussed worldwide problem of missing children with von der Leyen

Ulyana Krychkovska, Anastasia ProtzTuesday, 19 August 2025, 09:05
Trump says he discussed worldwide problem of missing children with von der Leyen
Donald Trump and Ursula von der Leyen. Photo: Getty Images

US President Donald Trump has said that he discussed the global problem of missing children during a meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

Source: Trump on Truth Social, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "This is, likewise, a big subject with my wife, Melania. It is a subject at the top of all lists, and the world will work together to solve it, hopefully bringing them home to their families!"

screenshot: Truth Social

Details: Von der Leyen, in turn, stated on X (Twitter) that the human cost of the Russo-Ukrainian war must stop.

Quote: "And that means every single Ukrainian child abducted by Russia must be returned to their families. I thank US President Donald Trump for his clear commitment today to ensuring these children are reunited with their loved ones."

Background: 

  • US First Lady Melania Trump recently sent a letter to Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin through US President Donald Trump in which she called on Putin "to protect children" and bridge divisions between nations. 
  • Multilateral-format talks between the leaders of Ukraine, the US, the European Commission, NATO and several European states were interrupted so that Trump could telephone Vladimir Putin. 
  • Trump later announced that he had had a "very good" meeting with the leaders of Ukraine, France, Finland, Italy, the United Kingdom, Germany and the European Commission and the NATO Secretary General. 
  • He also said that he was beginning preparations for a trilateral meeting with Zelenskyy and Putin.

