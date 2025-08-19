Trump says he discussed worldwide problem of missing children with von der Leyen

US President Donald Trump has said that he discussed the global problem of missing children during a meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

Source: Trump on Truth Social, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "This is, likewise, a big subject with my wife, Melania. It is a subject at the top of all lists, and the world will work together to solve it, hopefully bringing them home to their families!"

Details: Von der Leyen, in turn, stated on X (Twitter) that the human cost of the Russo-Ukrainian war must stop.

Quote: "And that means every single Ukrainian child abducted by Russia must be returned to their families. I thank US President Donald Trump for his clear commitment today to ensuring these children are reunited with their loved ones."

US First Lady Melania Trump recently sent a letter to Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin through US President Donald Trump in which she called on Putin "to protect children" and bridge divisions between nations.

Multilateral-format talks between the leaders of Ukraine, the US, the European Commission, NATO and several European states were interrupted so that Trump could telephone Vladimir Putin.

Trump later announced that he had had a "very good" meeting with the leaders of Ukraine, France, Finland, Italy, the United Kingdom, Germany and the European Commission and the NATO Secretary General.

He also said that he was beginning preparations for a trilateral meeting with Zelenskyy and Putin.

