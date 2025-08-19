Trump says he discussed worldwide problem of missing children with von der Leyen
US President Donald Trump has said that he discussed the global problem of missing children during a meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.
Source: Trump on Truth Social, as reported by European Pravda
Quote: "This is, likewise, a big subject with my wife, Melania. It is a subject at the top of all lists, and the world will work together to solve it, hopefully bringing them home to their families!"
Details: Von der Leyen, in turn, stated on X (Twitter) that the human cost of the Russo-Ukrainian war must stop.
Quote: "And that means every single Ukrainian child abducted by Russia must be returned to their families. I thank US President Donald Trump for his clear commitment today to ensuring these children are reunited with their loved ones."
Background:
- US First Lady Melania Trump recently sent a letter to Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin through US President Donald Trump in which she called on Putin "to protect children" and bridge divisions between nations.
- Multilateral-format talks between the leaders of Ukraine, the US, the European Commission, NATO and several European states were interrupted so that Trump could telephone Vladimir Putin.
- Trump later announced that he had had a "very good" meeting with the leaders of Ukraine, France, Finland, Italy, the United Kingdom, Germany and the European Commission and the NATO Secretary General.
- He also said that he was beginning preparations for a trilateral meeting with Zelenskyy and Putin.
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!