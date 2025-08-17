All Sections
Fox News unveils Melania Trump's "peace letter" to Putin – photo

Ivan Diakonov Sunday, 17 August 2025, 02:12
Fox News unveils Melania Trump's peace letter to Putin – photo
Melania Trump. Photo: Getty Images

Fox News has released a copy of a letter that US First Lady Melania Trump passed to Russian ruler Vladimir Putin through her husband, President Donald Trump. In the letter, she urged Putin to protect children and overcome divisions between nations.

Source: Fox News Digital

Details: According to Fox News, Putin read the letter immediately in the presence of the American and Russian delegations. 

In the text, the first lady emphasised that every child, regardless of country of origin or social status, has "the same quiet dreams" of "love, possibility and safety from danger".

Quote: "As parents, it is our duty to nurture the next generation's hope. As leaders, the responsibility to sustain our children extends beyond the comfort of a few. Undeniably, we must strive to paint a dignity-filled world for all – so that every soul may wake to peace, and so that the future itself is perfectly guarded.

A simple yet profound concept, Mr Putin, as I am sure you agree, is that each generation's descendants begin their lives with a purity – an innocence which stands above geography, government and ideology.

Yet in today's world, some children are forced to carry a quiet laughter, untouched by the darkness around them – a silent defiance against the forces that can potentially claim their future. Mr Putin, you can singlehandedly restore their melodic laughter.

In protecting the innocence of these children, you will do more than serve Russia alone – you serve humanity itself. Such a bold idea transcends all human division, and you, Mr Putin, are fit to implement this vision with a stroke of the pen today.

It is time."

 
The letter.
Photo: Fox News Digital

Details: It is noteworthy that the letter does not mention Ukraine, Russia’s war against Ukraine, or the abduction of Ukrainian children by Russia. 

Fox News reported that the letter had been written ahead of Trump’s meeting with Putin in Anchorage.

Background: 

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

TrumpchildrenoccupationRusso-Ukrainian war
