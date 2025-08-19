Macron thinks Zelenskyy and Putin should meet in Geneva

French President Emmanuel Macron has said that talks between Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin should take place in Europe, in particular in Geneva.

Source: European Pravda citing BFMTV

Details: "This is more than just a hypothesis, it is the collective will," Emmanuel Macron said in an interview broadcast by French news channel TF1-LCI, responding to a question about whether this meeting, which was announced following the Washington meeting between Donald Trump and several European leaders, should be held in Europe.

"This would be in a neutral country, so perhaps Switzerland – I would argue for Geneva – or another country. The last time bilateral discussions took place, it was in Istanbul," he said.

Background:

Macron has also expressed scepticism about Putin’s readiness to end the war in Ukraine.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz stated that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Kremlin ruler Vladimir Putin will meet within the next two weeks.

