Macron thinks Zelenskyy and Putin should meet in Geneva

Ivanna Kostina, Anastasia ProtzTuesday, 19 August 2025, 10:51
Macron thinks Zelenskyy and Putin should meet in Geneva
Emmanuel Macron. Photo: Getty Images

French President Emmanuel Macron has said that talks between Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin should take place in Europe, in particular in Geneva.

Source: European Pravda citing BFMTV

Details: "This is more than just a hypothesis, it is the collective will," Emmanuel Macron said in an interview broadcast by French news channel TF1-LCI, responding to a question about whether this meeting, which was announced following the Washington meeting between Donald Trump and several European leaders, should be held in Europe.

"This would be in a neutral country, so perhaps Switzerland – I would argue for Geneva – or another country. The last time bilateral discussions took place, it was in Istanbul," he said.

Background:

