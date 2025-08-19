All Sections
Man killed in Russian drone attack in Chernihiv Oblast

Anastasia ProtzTuesday, 19 August 2025, 11:50
The victim of the Russian attack. Photo: National Police

Russian forces launched a drone attack on the town of Nizhyn in Chernihiv Oblast on the morning of 19 August, killing a 45-year-old man.

Source: Viacheslav Chaus, Head of Chernihiv Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "The enemy attacked Nizhyn with strike drones this morning. Sadly, a local resident – a civilian man – was killed. He was 45."

Details: Chaus said the drones also damaged infrastructure. Some settlements have experienced power outages. Power engineers and emergency workers are currently working to restore the power supply.

Background: On the night of 18-19 August, Russia launched an attack on Ukraine using five Iskander-M ballistic missiles, five Kh-101 cruise missiles and 270 Shahed attack UAVs along with decoy drones.

Chernihiv Oblastcasualties
