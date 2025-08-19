All Sections
Ukrainian air defence downs 230 drones, 4 cruise missiles and 2 ballistic missiles overnight: strikes at 16 locations

Anastasia ProtzTuesday, 19 August 2025, 09:27
Photo: Ukraine's Air Force

Russia launched an attack on Ukraine on the night of 18-19 August using five Iskander-M ballistic missiles, five Kh-101 cruise missiles, and 270 Shahed attack UAVs along with decoy drones.

Source: Air Force on Telegram

Details: It was reported that starting from 20:00 on 18 August, Russia struck Ukraine with 280 aerial assets:

  • 270 Shahed attack UAVs and various types of decoy drones were launched from the Russian cities of Kursk, Millerovo and Primorsko-Akhtarsk;
  • five Iskander-M ballistic missiles were launched from Russia’s Rostov and Voronezh oblasts, as well as occupied Crimea;
  • five Kh-101 cruise missiles were launched from strategic bombers over the Caspian Sea.

Early reports indicate that as of 09:00, air defence had shot down or jammed 236 aerial assets: 230 Shahed UAVs and decoy drones, two Iskander-M ballistic missiles and four Kh-101 cruise missiles.

Quote: "There were confirmed strikes by four missiles and 40 drones at 16 locations, with debris from intercepted targets falling in three locations. 

Aircraft, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units along with mobile fire groups from the Ukrainian defence forces took part in repelling the attack."

Background:

  • On the night of 18-19 August, the Air Force reported the take-off of two Russian Tu-95MS bombers and probable cruise missile launches.
  • Later, the Air Force warned that "cruise missiles are heading towards Kremenchuk" in Poltava Oblast.
  • Russian forces carried out a large-scale strike on Poltava Oblast on the night of 18-19 August – there were direct hits and falling debris in two districts, leaving over 1,500 consumers cut off from the power grid.

