Drones of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) struck two Russian ammunition depots in the settlement of Bilokurakyne in temporarily occupied Luhansk Oblast on the night of 18-19 August.

Details: It is noted that this town is located on an important railway line used to supply ammunition from Russia to the front line, particularly to the Pokrovsk front.

Early reports indicate that the drones struck the depots at least seven times. Following the explosions, a massive fire broke out, which was also recorded by the international FIRMS service that tracks fires across the world in real time.

The security service stressed that the demilitarisation of Russian military depots and equipment will continue, in mocking reference to Russia’s goals of "denazification and demilitarisation" of Ukraine.

