All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukrainian Security Service's drones set fire to Russian storage point in Luhansk Oblast – photos

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 19 August 2025, 15:07
Ukrainian Security Service's drones set fire to Russian storage point in Luhansk Oblast – photos
Photo: submitted to Ukrainska Pravda

Drones of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) struck two Russian ammunition depots in the settlement of Bilokurakyne in temporarily occupied Luhansk Oblast on the night of 18-19 August.

Source: SSU press service

Details: It is noted that this town is located on an important railway line used to supply ammunition from Russia to the front line, particularly to the Pokrovsk front.

Advertisement:

Early reports indicate that the drones struck the depots at least seven times. Following the explosions, a massive fire broke out, which was also recorded by the international FIRMS service that tracks fires across the world in real time.

 
Photo: submitted to UP
 
Photo: submitted to UP

The security service stressed that the demilitarisation of Russian military depots and equipment will continue, in mocking reference to Russia’s goals of "denazification and demilitarisation" of Ukraine.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

State Security Service of Ukrainedrones
Advertisement:
Trump guarantees no US troops will be in Ukraine
Russian foreign minister: Russia never aimed to seize Crimea or Donbas
China says it supports all Ukraine peace efforts
Zelenskyy presents Trump with golf club, and Trump gifts keys to White House in return
Russians attack Poltava Oblast, hits recorded, people left without power supply
Trump says he has begun preparing Zelenskyy-Putin meeting
All News
State Security Service of Ukraine
Former MP Medvedchuk and 12 other suspects charged in absentia with working for Russian secret services
Head of Ukraine's Security Service recounts how Russians wanted to kill journalist Dmytro Gordon twice
Plastic surgery and new documents: Head of Ukraine's Security Service reveals how they ensure agents' safety
RECENT NEWS
19:53
EU foreign policy chief says Putin cannot be trusted, Ukraine needs reliable security guarantees
19:31
Russia supplies 70 countries with grain stolen from Ukraine
18:24
European Council president says Russia must cease fire or face more sanctions
17:42
Trump says he did not call Putin in presence of EU leaders: That would have been disrespectful to Putin
17:37
Putin offers Trump meeting with Zelenskyy in Moscow
17:34
Orbán eager to see second Trump-Putin meeting
17:14
EXPLAINERWhich countries could become the next candidates for EU membership
17:10
"I have great respect for you": Trump thanks Ukrainian soldier for gifted golf club
16:36
Trump believes NATO troops in Ukraine won't be a problem for Putin
16:32
Wage arrears mount in Russia as hidden unemployment hits record highs
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: