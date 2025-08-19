Trump guarantees no US troops will be in Ukraine

US President Donald Trump has said that, as president, he will not authorise the deployment of American troops to Ukraine.

Source: Trump made the statement on Fox News, as quoted by Sky News and reported by European Pravda

Details: In response to a question about possible security guarantees, Trump said that European countries will take the lead role.

"They want to have boots on the ground," he said, referring to France, Germany and the United Kingdom. "I don't think it's going to be a problem," he added.

Asked whether he could guarantee that there would be no American troops in Ukraine, Trump replied, "You have my assurance, and I'm president".

"I'm just trying to stop people being killed," Trump also said.

Background:

French President Emmanuel Macron and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer believe that the most important outcome of the White House talks was the US’s readiness to work on security guarantees for Ukraine.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will head a working group of national security advisers and NATO representatives tasked with drafting a security guarantees plan for Ukraine.

