WSJ: US State Secretary Rubio to head group drafting security guarantees for Ukraine

A working group of national security advisers and NATO representatives that will draw up a draft of security guarantees for Ukraine will be headed by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Source: European Pravda, citing The Wall Street Journal, which has spoken with European officials familiar with the negotiations

Details: The sources noted that US President Donald Trump and European leaders agreed on 18 August that Rubio would head the working group.

Advertisement:

European officials noted that the security guarantees will consist of four components:

a military presence;

air defence;

armaments;

the monitoring of a ceasefire.

The sources said that there are several ways in which the US could provide indirect military support to European peacekeepers without deploying American troops on Ukrainian territory.

Background:

French President Emmanuel Macron and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer consider the most important outcome of the White House talks to be the readiness of the US to work on security guarantees for Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy acknowledged that during his visit to the US he presented his vision of security guarantees for Ukraine. He also emphasised that he does not expect all members of the Coalition of the Willing to send contingents to Ukraine as part of such guarantees.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!