All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

WSJ: US State Secretary Rubio to head group drafting security guarantees for Ukraine

Ulyana Krychkovska, Iryna BalachukTuesday, 19 August 2025, 11:23
WSJ: US State Secretary Rubio to head group drafting security guarantees for Ukraine
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Photo: Getty Images

A working group of national security advisers and NATO representatives that will draw up a draft of security guarantees for Ukraine will be headed by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Source: European Pravda, citing The Wall Street Journal, which has spoken with European officials familiar with the negotiations  

Details: The sources noted that US President Donald Trump and European leaders agreed on 18 August that Rubio would head the working group.

Advertisement:

European officials noted that the security guarantees will consist of four components:

  • a military presence;
  • air defence;
  • armaments;
  • the monitoring of a ceasefire.

The sources said that there are several ways in which the US could provide indirect military support to European peacekeepers without deploying American troops on Ukrainian territory.

Background:

  • French President Emmanuel Macron and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer consider the most important outcome of the White House talks to be the readiness of the US to work on security guarantees for Ukraine.
  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy acknowledged that during his visit to the US he presented his vision of security guarantees for Ukraine. He also emphasised that he does not expect all members of the Coalition of the Willing to send contingents to Ukraine as part of such guarantees.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

USAUkraineEurope
Advertisement:
Ukraine returns bodies of one thousand fallen defenders, five were on Istanbul POW exchange list
Russian foreign minister: Russia never aimed to seize Crimea or Donbas
China says it supports all Ukraine peace efforts
Zelenskyy presents Trump with golf club, and Trump gifts keys to White House in return
Russians attack Poltava Oblast, hits recorded, people left without power supply
Trump says he has begun preparing Zelenskyy-Putin meeting
All News
USA
Ukraine to purchase US$100bn of US weapons using European funds – FT
Talks between Trump, Zelenskyy and European leaders begin in US
Zelenskyy shares what he discussed with European leaders ahead of Trump talks
RECENT NEWS
15:07
Ukrainian Security Service's drones set fire to Russian storage point in Luhansk Oblast – photos
14:36
Ukraine returns bodies of one thousand fallen defenders, five were on Istanbul POW exchange list
14:24
EU looks North: why Iceland and Norway are rethinking their stance on membership
14:15
Russia's 18 August strike on Zaporizhzhia: number of casualties rises to 36
14:04
Russian foreign minister: Russia never aimed to seize Crimea or Donbas
13:35
Russian foreign minister: Any negotiation format possible providing Russia's security is respected
13:18
Oscar-winning Ukrainian director filmed Zelenskyy-Trump meeting in Oval Office
13:15
Bloomberg: Security guarantees for Ukraine may rely on Coalition of the Willing
13:04
Unexploded cluster munitions from Russian rockets found on streets after Russian attack on Poltava Oblast – photo
12:41
Zelenskyy: We are already working on content of security guarantees
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: