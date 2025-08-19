All Sections
Putin offers Trump meeting with Zelenskyy in Moscow

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 19 August 2025, 17:37
Putin offers Trump meeting with Zelenskyy in Moscow
Putin. Stock Photo: Getty Images

During a telephone conversation with Donald Trump, Russian leader Vladimir Putin proposed a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Moscow.

Source: BFMTV citing AFP with reference to well-informed anonymous sources

Details: "Putin mentioned Moscow" during this call on Monday, one AFP source reported. The Ukrainian president, who at that time was in the White House together with European leaders, "replied ‘no’," according to the same source.

PutinnegotiationsZelenskyyTrump
