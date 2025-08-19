Orbán's main opponent urges him to invite Putin and Zelenskyy to Budapest

Péter Magyar, leader of Hungary’s largest opposition party Tisza, has called on Prime Minister Viktor Orbán to organise a meeting between the presidents of Ukraine and Russia in Budapest.

Source: Magyar on Facebook, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Magyar explained the possibility of talks between Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Vladimir Putin in the Hungarian capital by recalling that it was here in 1994 that the Budapest Memorandum was signed.

"Tisza proposes that Viktor Orbán, recognising the validity of the 1994 Budapest Memorandum, initiate a meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy in Budapest," Magyar wrote.

He pointed out that the document referred to "guarantees of Ukraine’s territorial integrity and independence".

Magyar also drew attention to the fact that the Hungarian prime minister did not take part in the talks between European leaders and Donald Trump at the White House.

"Yesterday, one ‘peace fighter’ was sorely missed at the table. But he is on holiday. Or perhaps he just wasn’t invited," Magyar said.

Background:

Reuters earlier reported that the US is indeed considering Hungary as a possible venue for a summit between Zelenskyy and Putin.

Other sources wrote that the Kremlin leader had proposed a meeting with the Ukrainian president in Moscow, but Zelenskyy refused.

