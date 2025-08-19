Reuters: US is considering Hungary as venue for Zelenskyy-Putin summit

Hungary is being considered as a potential location for the meeting between President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin.

Source: Reuters, as reported by European Pravda

Details: A US administration official told Reuters this after US President Donald Trump announced the start of preparations for a trilateral meeting with Zelenskyy and Putin, prompting the media to circulate information about a potential venue for such an event.

The official said that although the Kremlin has not yet officially agreed to hold the summit, the meeting could take place in Hungary.

In this context, it is worth recalling that in March 2023, the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Putin, considering him guilty of the illegal deportation of thousands of children from Ukraine. The issuance of the warrant means that Putin can be arrested if he travels to any ICC member state.

At the beginning of April 2025, Hungary announced its intention to withdraw from the ICC during a visit by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, against whom the court had issued an arrest warrant.

Even before the meeting between Trump, Zelenskyy, the European Commission and European and NATO leaders, it was reported that the US and EU allies had agreed that a trilateral meeting could take place in Europe.

During the Coalition of the Willing videoconference held over the weekend, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni proposed Rome and Emmanuel Macron proposed Geneva.

Notably, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has said that Zelenskyy and Putin will meet within the next two weeks.

