All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Reuters: US is considering Hungary as venue for Zelenskyy-Putin summit

Ulyana Krychkovska, VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 19 August 2025, 12:06
Reuters: US is considering Hungary as venue for Zelenskyy-Putin summit
The White House. Photo: Getty Images

Hungary is being considered as a potential location for the meeting between President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin.

Source: Reuters, as reported by European Pravda

Details: A US administration official told Reuters this after US President Donald Trump announced the start of preparations for a trilateral meeting with Zelenskyy and Putin, prompting the media to circulate information about a potential venue for such an event.

Advertisement:

The official said that although the Kremlin has not yet officially agreed to hold the summit, the meeting could take place in Hungary.

In this context, it is worth recalling that in March 2023, the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Putin, considering him guilty of the illegal deportation of thousands of children from Ukraine. The issuance of the warrant means that Putin can be arrested if he travels to any ICC member state.

At the beginning of April 2025, Hungary announced its intention to withdraw from the ICC during a visit by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, against whom the court had issued an arrest warrant.

Even before the meeting between Trump, Zelenskyy, the European Commission and European and NATO leaders, it was reported that the US and EU allies had agreed that a trilateral meeting could take place in Europe. 

During the Coalition of the Willing videoconference held over the weekend, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni proposed Rome and Emmanuel Macron proposed Geneva.

Notably, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has said that Zelenskyy and Putin will meet within the next two weeks.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

negotiationsTrumpZelenskyyHungary
Advertisement:
Ukraine returns bodies of one thousand fallen defenders, five were on Istanbul POW exchange list
Russian foreign minister: Russia never aimed to seize Crimea or Donbas
China says it supports all Ukraine peace efforts
Zelenskyy presents Trump with golf club, and Trump gifts keys to White House in return
Russians attack Poltava Oblast, hits recorded, people left without power supply
Trump says he has begun preparing Zelenskyy-Putin meeting
All News
negotiations
Merz: Zelenskyy may meet Putin within two weeks
Zelenskyy: Trump promises help with bringing Ukrainian children back and all‑for‑all prisoner exchange
Zelenskyy: We will leave issue of territories between me and Putin
RECENT NEWS
15:07
Ukrainian Security Service's drones set fire to Russian storage point in Luhansk Oblast – photos
14:36
Ukraine returns bodies of one thousand fallen defenders, five were on Istanbul POW exchange list
14:24
EU looks North: why Iceland and Norway are rethinking their stance on membership
14:15
Russia's 18 August strike on Zaporizhzhia: number of casualties rises to 36
14:04
Russian foreign minister: Russia never aimed to seize Crimea or Donbas
13:35
Russian foreign minister: Any negotiation format possible providing Russia's security is respected
13:18
Oscar-winning Ukrainian director filmed Zelenskyy-Trump meeting in Oval Office
13:15
Bloomberg: Security guarantees for Ukraine may rely on Coalition of the Willing
13:04
Unexploded cluster munitions from Russian rockets found on streets after Russian attack on Poltava Oblast – photo
12:41
Zelenskyy: We are already working on content of security guarantees
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: