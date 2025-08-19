Russian troops kill man on street in Novoraisk, Kherson Oblast
Tuesday, 19 August 2025, 23:07
A Russian attack has killed a civilian man living in the village of Novoraisk in Kherson Oblast.
Source: Head of Kherson Oblast State Administration Oleksandr Prokudin on social media
Quote: "Russian troops have cut short the life of yet another resident of Kherson Oblast."
Details: Prokudin reported that the man had been outside at the time of the Russian attack on the settlement.
The appropriate services are currently identifying him.
Background: One person was killed in a Russian attack on the village of Chornobaivka in Kherson Oblast on the morning of 13 August.
