Russian troops kill man on street in Novoraisk, Kherson Oblast

Yevhen KizilovTuesday, 19 August 2025, 23:07
The village of Novoraisk on a map. Photo: Google Maps

A Russian attack has killed a civilian man living in the village of Novoraisk in Kherson Oblast. 

Source: Head of Kherson Oblast State Administration Oleksandr Prokudin on social media

Quote: "Russian troops have cut short the life of yet another resident of Kherson Oblast."

Details: Prokudin reported that the man had been outside at the time of the Russian attack on the settlement. 

The appropriate services are currently identifying him.

Background: One person was killed in a Russian attack on the village of Chornobaivka in Kherson Oblast on the morning of 13 August. 

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

