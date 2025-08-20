All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russians hit Okhtyrka in Sumy Oblast: 14 people injured, including children – photos

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 20 August 2025, 07:21
Russians hit Okhtyrka in Sumy Oblast: 14 people injured, including children – photos
Damaged house. Photo: National Police of Ukraine

Fourteen people, including three children, have been injured in a large-scale Russian drone strike on the city of Okhtyrka in Sumy Oblast on the night of 19-20 August.

Source: National Police of Ukraine; Sumy Oblast Prosecutor’s Office on Telegram

Quote: "The enemy conducted a large-scale drone strike on the city of Okhtyrka last night… Twelve people have been injured in the attack, including two children. A high-rise building, 13 houses, an outbuilding and a garage were damaged."

Advertisement:
 
House on fire
Photo: National Police of Ukraine

Details: Police investigative teams and bomb disposal experts were working at the scenes.  

 
Fire at the scene
Photo: National Police of Ukraine
 
Building on fire
Photo: National Police of Ukraine

"Criminal proceedings have been launched under Article 438 (war crimes) in all cases," the police said.

 
The scene of the attack
Photo: National Police of Ukraine

Updated: Later, Sumy Oblast Prosecutor’s Office reported that Russian forces had used 15 drones to attack a residential area in Okhtyrka from 00:05 to 00:18.

"Fourteen people sought medical assistance, including a family with three children – a five-month-old baby and two boys, aged four and six. At least 13 houses were damaged or destroyed," the Prosecutor’s Office said.

 
Police investigator recording damage caused by the Russian attack
Photo: National Police of Ukraine

Background: On the night of 19-20 August, Russian forces attacked a residential area in Sumy Oblast with drones, causing fires in the Okhtyrka hromada and injuring people. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Sumy Oblastdronesfirechildren
Advertisement:
Russians hit Okhtyrka in Sumy Oblast: 14 people injured, including children – photos
Hungary says Druzhba oil pipeline has resumed operations and asks Ukraine not to attack it again
Trump demands explanations from Orbán on why he's blocking Ukraine's EU accession – Bloomberg
White House insists Putin has agreed to bilateral meeting with Zelenskyy
Trump guarantees no US troops will be in Ukraine
Russian foreign minister: Russia never aimed to seize Crimea or Donbas
All News
Sumy Oblast
Russian drone hits house in Sumy Oblast, likely causing casualties
Russians hit civilian infrastructure in Sumy with missile – photos
Russian drone kills 73-year-old man in Sumy Oblast
RECENT NEWS
09:42
Russians launch 2 ballistic missiles and 93 drones on Ukraine: hits recorded at 20 locations
08:39
Russians damage transport company premises in Pavlohrad, causing fire
08:23
Ukrainian defenders repel 111 Russian attacks on three fiercest fronts – Ukraine's General Staff
08:15
UpdatedRussian drones damage port infrastructure in Odesa Oblast: one person injured – photos, video
07:59
Trump: US ready to provide Ukraine with air support under potential peace deal
07:44
Russia loses 920 soldiers over past day
07:21
Russians hit Okhtyrka in Sumy Oblast: 14 people injured, including children – photos
04:52
Ukraine expects swift opening of first negotiation cluster on EU accession
03:45
NATO secretary general calls Turkish president to discuss peace guarantees and Türkiye's role in Black Sea
02:58
Trump: Zelenskyy and Putin "in the process" of arranging meeting
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: