Russians hit Okhtyrka in Sumy Oblast: 14 people injured, including children – photos

Fourteen people, including three children, have been injured in a large-scale Russian drone strike on the city of Okhtyrka in Sumy Oblast on the night of 19-20 August.

Source: National Police of Ukraine; Sumy Oblast Prosecutor’s Office on Telegram

Quote: "The enemy conducted a large-scale drone strike on the city of Okhtyrka last night… Twelve people have been injured in the attack, including two children. A high-rise building, 13 houses, an outbuilding and a garage were damaged."

Advertisement:

House on fire Photo: National Police of Ukraine

Details: Police investigative teams and bomb disposal experts were working at the scenes.

Fire at the scene Photo: National Police of Ukraine

Building on fire Photo: National Police of Ukraine

"Criminal proceedings have been launched under Article 438 (war crimes) in all cases," the police said.

The scene of the attack Photo: National Police of Ukraine

Updated: Later, Sumy Oblast Prosecutor’s Office reported that Russian forces had used 15 drones to attack a residential area in Okhtyrka from 00:05 to 00:18.

"Fourteen people sought medical assistance, including a family with three children – a five-month-old baby and two boys, aged four and six. At least 13 houses were damaged or destroyed," the Prosecutor’s Office said.

Police investigator recording damage caused by the Russian attack Photo: National Police of Ukraine

Background: On the night of 19-20 August, Russian forces attacked a residential area in Sumy Oblast with drones, causing fires in the Okhtyrka hromada and injuring people. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!