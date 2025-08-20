Russians hit Okhtyrka in Sumy Oblast: 14 people injured, including children – photos
Fourteen people, including three children, have been injured in a large-scale Russian drone strike on the city of Okhtyrka in Sumy Oblast on the night of 19-20 August.
Source: National Police of Ukraine; Sumy Oblast Prosecutor’s Office on Telegram
Quote: "The enemy conducted a large-scale drone strike on the city of Okhtyrka last night… Twelve people have been injured in the attack, including two children. A high-rise building, 13 houses, an outbuilding and a garage were damaged."
Details: Police investigative teams and bomb disposal experts were working at the scenes.
"Criminal proceedings have been launched under Article 438 (war crimes) in all cases," the police said.
Updated: Later, Sumy Oblast Prosecutor’s Office reported that Russian forces had used 15 drones to attack a residential area in Okhtyrka from 00:05 to 00:18.
"Fourteen people sought medical assistance, including a family with three children – a five-month-old baby and two boys, aged four and six. At least 13 houses were damaged or destroyed," the Prosecutor’s Office said.
Background: On the night of 19-20 August, Russian forces attacked a residential area in Sumy Oblast with drones, causing fires in the Okhtyrka hromada and injuring people. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]
