Russians damage transport company premises in Pavlohrad, causing fire
Russian forces have attacked the city of Pavlohrad in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, causing a fire and damaging premises belonging to a transport company.
Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote: "The enemy attacked Pavlohrad with drones in the evening [19 August]. A fire broke out. There is damage to premises belonging to a transport company."
Details: Lysak said that there were no casualties.
The Nikopol district was attacked with first-person view (FPV) drones and artillery. An apartment building and two houses were damaged – fires broke out there, and a fire engine was also hit.
"An enemy UAV struck the Bohynivka hromada of the Synelnykove district. Three houses were damaged, but no one was injured," Lysak said. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]
Lysak said that Ukrainian air defence units had destroyed four drones over the region.
Background: On 19 August, Russian troops launched an artillery strike on the city of Nikopol, killing a woman.
