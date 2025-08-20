Russians damage transport company premises in Pavlohrad, causing fire

The aftermath of the Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. Photo: Lysak on Telegram

Russian forces have attacked the city of Pavlohrad in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, causing a fire and damaging premises belonging to a transport company.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The enemy attacked Pavlohrad with drones in the evening [19 August]. A fire broke out. There is damage to premises belonging to a transport company."

Details: Lysak said that there were no casualties.

The Nikopol district was attacked with first-person view (FPV) drones and artillery. An apartment building and two houses were damaged – fires broke out there, and a fire engine was also hit.

"An enemy UAV struck the Bohynivka hromada of the Synelnykove district. Three houses were damaged, but no one was injured," Lysak said. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Lysak said that Ukrainian air defence units had destroyed four drones over the region.

Background: On 19 August, Russian troops launched an artillery strike on the city of Nikopol, killing a woman.

