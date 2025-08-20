All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russians damage transport company premises in Pavlohrad, causing fire

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 20 August 2025, 08:39
Russians damage transport company premises in Pavlohrad, causing fire
The aftermath of the Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. Photo: Lysak on Telegram

Russian forces have attacked the city of Pavlohrad in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, causing a fire and damaging premises belonging to a transport company.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The enemy attacked Pavlohrad with drones in the evening [19 August]. A fire broke out. There is damage to premises belonging to a transport company."

Advertisement:

Details: Lysak said that there were no casualties.

The Nikopol district was attacked with first-person view (FPV) drones and artillery. An apartment building and two houses were damaged – fires broke out there, and a fire engine was also hit.

"An enemy UAV struck the Bohynivka hromada of the Synelnykove district. Three houses were damaged, but no one was injured," Lysak said. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

 
The aftermath of the Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.
Photo: Lysak on Telegram

Lysak said that Ukrainian air defence units had destroyed four drones over the region.

Background: On 19 August, Russian troops launched an artillery strike on the city of Nikopol, killing a woman.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Dnipropetrovsk Oblastdronesfire
Advertisement:
Russians hit Okhtyrka in Sumy Oblast: 14 people injured, including children – photos
Hungary says Druzhba oil pipeline has resumed operations and asks Ukraine not to attack it again
Trump demands explanations from Orbán on why he's blocking Ukraine's EU accession – Bloomberg
White House insists Putin has agreed to bilateral meeting with Zelenskyy
Trump guarantees no US troops will be in Ukraine
Russian foreign minister: Russia never aimed to seize Crimea or Donbas
All News
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Russians damage houses and school in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast overnight, injuring man – photos
Russians attack Pavlohrad with missile, damage industrial facility in Nikopol district – photos
Russian rocket artillery and drones attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast overnight: damage and fires reported – photos
RECENT NEWS
11:51
Russian FPV drone hits civilian car in Kharkiv Oblast, killing couple
11:46
UK not ready to send its troops to line of contact in Ukraine – The Guardian
10:56
Ukrainian National Guard video shows drone operators wiping out Russian assault troops on Pokrovsk front
10:32
Russia deploys new LTE-enabled drone to war zone – Ukrainian intelligence
09:42
Russians launch 2 ballistic missiles and 93 drones on Ukraine: hits recorded at 20 locations
08:39
Russians damage transport company premises in Pavlohrad, causing fire
08:23
Ukrainian defenders repel 111 Russian attacks on three fiercest fronts – Ukraine's General Staff
08:15
UpdatedRussian drones damage port infrastructure in Odesa Oblast: one person injured – photos, video
07:59
Trump: US ready to provide Ukraine with air support under potential peace deal
07:44
Russia loses 920 soldiers over past day
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: