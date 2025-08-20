All Sections
Russians launch 2 ballistic missiles and 93 drones on Ukraine: hits recorded at 20 locations

STANISLAV POHORILOVWednesday, 20 August 2025, 09:42
A mobile fire group. Photo: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Telegram 

The Russians attacked Ukraine with two Iskander-M ballistic missiles and 93 Shahed loitering munitions and decoy drones of various types on the night of 19-20 August.

Source: Ukrainian Air Force Command on Telegram

Details: Early reports indicate that as of 09:00, Ukrainian air defence units had shot down and jammed one Iskander-M ballistic missile and 62 Shahed UAVs and decoy drones over the country’s north and east.

One Russian missile and drones are reported to have hit 20 locations.

The aerial attack has been repelled by Ukrainian aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare assets, unmanned systems units and mobile fire groups from the defence forces.

