Russian foreign minister: US, UK, France and China should provide Ukraine with security guarantees
Wednesday, 20 August 2025, 14:14
Russia agrees that security guarantees for Ukraine should be provided equally by the US, the UK, France and China, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has said.
Source: Lavrov, cited by RIA Novosti, a Kremlin-aligned Russian news outlet
Details: According to Lavrov, Russia itself should also provide such guarantees.
"Moreover, the discussion of any issues without Moscow’s involvement is inappropriate," RIA Novosti quoted Lavrov as saying.
