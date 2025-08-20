Russian foreign minister: US, UK, France and China should provide Ukraine with security guarantees

Russia agrees that security guarantees for Ukraine should be provided equally by the US, the UK, France and China, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has said.

Source: Lavrov, cited by RIA Novosti, a Kremlin-aligned Russian news outlet

Details: According to Lavrov, Russia itself should also provide such guarantees.

"Moreover, the discussion of any issues without Moscow’s involvement is inappropriate," RIA Novosti quoted Lavrov as saying.

