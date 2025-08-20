All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russians spread absurd fake news about "1.7 million dead and missing Ukrainian soldiers"

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 20 August 2025, 16:19
Russians spread absurd fake news about 1.7 million dead and missing Ukrainian soldiers
Stock photo: Getty Images

Information about the alleged "1.7 million Ukrainian soldiers killed and missing in action" during Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine is fake news spread by Russian propaganda.

Source: Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine

Quote: "Propaganda resources controlled by the Kremlin are spreading claims that Russian hackers broke into the database of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and obtained information about ‘1.7 million Ukrainian military personnel killed and missing in action’ during Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Advertisement:

In reality, this is completely absurd fake news, as Ukraine has never had a regular army of 1.7 million people since its independence. As of January 2025, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the Ukrainian forces numbered 880,000 people.

The Ukrainian president also reported that Russian military losses are three times higher than Ukrainian losses."

Details: The Center for Countering Disinformation also recalled a General Staff report of 20 August 2025 which stated that the Russians had lost 1,072,700 people killed and wounded since 24 February 2022.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

disinformationpropaganda
Advertisement:
Polish PM advises against holding Zelenskyy-Putin talks in Budapest, where Ukraine received territorial guarantees in 1994
Ukraine's special forces share details of strike on Russian general's car in Kursk Oblast – video
Russians hit Okhtyrka in Sumy Oblast: 14 people injured, including children – photos
Hungary says Druzhba oil pipeline has resumed operations and asks Ukraine not to attack it again
Trump demands explanations from Orbán on why he's blocking Ukraine's EU accession – Bloomberg
White House insists Putin has agreed to bilateral meeting with Zelenskyy
All News
disinformation
Moldova warns of fake video showing troops using images of Russian soldiers for target practice
Russia spreads false claims about Ukraine to discredit POW exchange process
Moldova warns Russia will try to influence voters across Europe
RECENT NEWS
16:52
EXPLAINERSix steps to restore EU's trust in Ukraine and its path to membership
16:37
Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief says Russia is intensifying pressure on north of Donetsk Oblast
16:19
Russians spread absurd fake news about "1.7 million dead and missing Ukrainian soldiers"
15:59
Military drone crashes on field in Poland's Lublin district
15:51
Putin calls Erdoğan, Ukraine among discussion topics
15:22
North Atlantic Council led by Rutte discuss security guarantees for Ukraine
14:14
Russian foreign minister: US, UK, France and China should provide Ukraine with security guarantees
14:09
Romania scrambled Typhoon jets due to Russian overnight attack on Ukraine
13:58
Man killed in Russian drone attack on civilian car in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
13:37
UK and EU threaten Russia with sanctions if Putin refuses talks – The Telegraph
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: