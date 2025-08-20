Russians spread absurd fake news about "1.7 million dead and missing Ukrainian soldiers"

Information about the alleged "1.7 million Ukrainian soldiers killed and missing in action" during Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine is fake news spread by Russian propaganda.

Source: Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine

Quote: "Propaganda resources controlled by the Kremlin are spreading claims that Russian hackers broke into the database of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and obtained information about ‘1.7 million Ukrainian military personnel killed and missing in action’ during Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

In reality, this is completely absurd fake news, as Ukraine has never had a regular army of 1.7 million people since its independence. As of January 2025, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the Ukrainian forces numbered 880,000 people.

The Ukrainian president also reported that Russian military losses are three times higher than Ukrainian losses."

Details: The Center for Countering Disinformation also recalled a General Staff report of 20 August 2025 which stated that the Russians had lost 1,072,700 people killed and wounded since 24 February 2022.

