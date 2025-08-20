All Sections
Russia says NATO troops in Ukraine are unacceptable, though Trump thinks otherwise

Oleh Pavliuk, Anastasia ProtzWednesday, 20 August 2025, 23:41
Russia says NATO troops in Ukraine are unacceptable, though Trump thinks otherwise
The Kremlin. Stock photo: Getty Images

Dmitry Medvedev, former Russian president and Deputy Chairman of the Security Council, has stated that Moscow will not accept the presence of NATO troops in Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda, citing Medvedev on X (Twitter) 

Details: Medvedev started his message by addressing a "brainless Gallic rooster" (likely referring to French President Emmanuel Macron), who supports the idea of sending troops to Ukraine.

Quote: "It's been explicitly stated: NO NATO troops as peacekeepers. Russia won't accept such a 'security guarantee'. But the hoarse, pathetic bird continues to crow to prove it's king of the coop."

Background:

