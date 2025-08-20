Russia says NATO troops in Ukraine are unacceptable, though Trump thinks otherwise
Wednesday, 20 August 2025, 23:41
Dmitry Medvedev, former Russian president and Deputy Chairman of the Security Council, has stated that Moscow will not accept the presence of NATO troops in Ukraine.
Source: European Pravda, citing Medvedev on X (Twitter)
Details: Medvedev started his message by addressing a "brainless Gallic rooster" (likely referring to French President Emmanuel Macron), who supports the idea of sending troops to Ukraine.
Advertisement:
Quote: "It's been explicitly stated: NO NATO troops as peacekeepers. Russia won't accept such a 'security guarantee'. But the hoarse, pathetic bird continues to crow to prove it's king of the coop."
Background:
- US President Donald Trump believes that the potential deployment of troops from European NATO member states in Ukraine will not be a "problem" for Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin.
- Trump has said that, as president, he will not authorise the deployment of American troops to Ukraine.
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!