Russia says NATO troops in Ukraine are unacceptable, though Trump thinks otherwise

Dmitry Medvedev, former Russian president and Deputy Chairman of the Security Council, has stated that Moscow will not accept the presence of NATO troops in Ukraine.

Details: Medvedev started his message by addressing a "brainless Gallic rooster" (likely referring to French President Emmanuel Macron), who supports the idea of sending troops to Ukraine.

Quote: "It's been explicitly stated: NO NATO troops as peacekeepers. Russia won't accept such a 'security guarantee'. But the hoarse, pathetic bird continues to crow to prove it's king of the coop."

