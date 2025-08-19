Trump believes NATO troops in Ukraine won't be a problem for Putin

US President Donald Trump believes that the potential deployment of troops from European NATO member states in Ukraine will not be a "problem" for Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin.

Source: Trump on Fox News, as reported by European Pravda

Details: A Fox News presenter pointed out to Trump that Russia is firmly against Ukraine joining NATO and asked how this might influence European NATO members' plans to deploy troops in Ukraine as part of potential security guarantees.

Trump replied that Ukraine's membership of NATO is categorically unacceptable to Russia.

He said that Russia did not want so-called adversaries or enemies on its border, and he added that they were right. He also said that everyone knew Russia would never agree to Ukraine joining NATO.

In this regard, the US president said that Ukraine would not become a member of NATO, but instead he considered it possible to obtain Russia's consent to the deployment of Alliance troops on Ukrainian territory.

Trump said that Ukraine would not become a NATO member, but noted that some European countries, including France, Germany, and the UK, are willing to deploy troops on the ground. He added that he does not think this will be a problem.

He explained that, in his opinion, Putin was tired of the situation, and that everyone else was as well.

The US president said nothing could be known for certain, but added that information would be obtained from Putin in the coming weeks and that the results would be revealed.

Background:

US President Donald Trump has said that, as president, he will not authorise the deployment of American troops to Ukraine.

French President Emmanuel Macron and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer believe that the most important outcome of the White House talks was the US’s readiness to work on security guarantees for Ukraine.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will head a working group of national security advisers and NATO representatives tasked with drafting a security guarantees plan for Ukraine.

