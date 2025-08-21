Russians hit business in Mukachevo: residents urged to close windows and stay indoors

Russian forces hit business premises in the city of Mukachevo in Zakarpattia Oblast on the night of 20-21 August. Emergency services have been working at the scene.

Source: Mukachevo City Council

Quote: "One of the city's businesses was hit as a result of the enemy nighttime attack. Emergency services are working at the scene.

Please stay calm and do not post photos or videos from the scene for everyone's safety."

Details: The city authorities urged residents to keep their windows tightly closed and only go outside if it is really necessary.

Background: Ukraine's Air Force reported that the Russians had launched a drone attack and that a MiG-31K had taken off from an air base in Russia. Several high-speed aerial assets were being tracked in the airspace.

