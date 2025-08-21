All Sections
Pokrovsk and Lyman fronts see most of 167 combat clashes over past day – Ukraine's General Staff

Roman PetrenkoThursday, 21 August 2025, 09:23
Pokrovsk and Lyman fronts see most of 167 combat clashes over past day – Ukraine's General Staff
Ukrainian defender shooting with a rifle. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

A total of 167 combat clashes occurred on the battlefield over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 21 August

Details: On the North Slobozhanshchyna front and in Russia's Kursk Oblast, four combat clashes occurred. The Russians launched 16 airstrikes, dropping 40 guided aerial bombs, and fired 207 times on Ukrainian positions and settlements, including 16 times from multiple-launch rocket systems.

On the South Slobozhanshchyna front, Ukrainian forces repelled nine Russian attacks near the settlements of Vovchansk, Ambarne and Fyholivka and towards Khatnie and Katerynivka.

On the Kupiansk front, two Russian attacks occurred. Ukrainian forces repelled Russian assaults near the village of Holubivka and towards Kupiansk.

On the Lyman front, the Russians conducted 33 attacks, trying to advance near the settlements of Karpivka, Ridkodub, Kolodiazi, Myrne and Torske and towards Olhivka, Shandryholove, Yampil, Dronivka and Hryhorivka.

On the Siversk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled five Russian assaults near the settlements of Hryhorivka and Pereizne and towards Vyimka and Fedorivka.

On the Kramatorsk front, one combat clash was recorded near the village of Stupochky.

On the Toretsk front, the Russians conducted 11 attacks near the settlements of Toretsk, Yablunivka and Shcherbynivka and towards Stepanivka, Poltavka and Popovyi Yar.

On the Pokrovsk front, 53 combat clashes occurred near the settlements of Volodymyrivka, Nykanorivka, Fedorivka, Kucheriv Yar, Novoekonomichne, Myroliubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Horikhove, Novoukrainka and Dachne and towards Pokrovsk, Bilytske, Rodynske, Myrnohrad and Novopavlivka.

On the Novopavlivka front, Ukrainian forces stopped 28 Russian attempts to break through defence lines near the settlements of Tolstoi, Shevchenko, Vilne Pole, Voskresenka and Zelene Pole and towards Filiia, Iskra, Komyshuvakha, Sichneve and Novohryhorivka.

