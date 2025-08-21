Ukrainian Special Operations Forces hit Russian fuel train in Crimea

Ukrainian Special Operations Forces (SOF) have struck a Russian train carrying fuel and lubricants, disrupting the Russians’ logistics in temporarily occupied Crimea.

Source: SOF on Telegram

Quote: "The Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine carried out a special operation near Dzhankoi railway station. The operation took place on the night of 20-21 August. The special forces hit a Russian train carrying fuel and lubricants."

Details: As a result, the supply of Russia’s southern military grouping has been disrupted.

