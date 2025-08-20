Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief says Russia is intensifying pressure on north of Donetsk Oblast

Russian forces have intensified pressure in the north of Donetsk Oblast, particularly along the Lyman front.

Source: Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Details: Syrskyi visited units carrying out combat missions in Donetsk Oblast.

He reported that the Pokrovsk, Dobropillia and Novopavlivka fronts remain the most intense.

"Our units are engaged in heavy defensive battles against superior Russian forces, holding back assaults and in some areas launching counteractions," the commander-in-chief said.

Syrskyi noted that, following discussions with brigade and corps commanders, he made the necessary decisions to strengthen Ukraine’s defensive resilience.

"We are defending and liberating Ukrainian territory. Units in Donetsk Oblast receive full support and reinforcements."

Background: On 19 August, 175 combat engagements took place across the front, with the fiercest fighting on the Pokrovsk, Lyman and Novopavlivka fronts, where Ukrainian troops repelled 111 attacks.

