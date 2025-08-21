Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has said that Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin is ready to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, but only if all matters requiring discussion at the highest level are thoroughly prepared.

Source: RIA Novosti, a Kremlin-aligned Russian news outlet

Quote: "Putin is ready to meet with Zelenskyy only if all issues that need to be discussed at the highest level are well worked out…

…Russia supports the principles of security guarantees agreed in Istanbul in 2022. Everything else is a futile idea."

Details: Lavrov claimed that Kyiv is seeking to undermine peace efforts supposedly undertaken by Donald Trump.

He also accused Europe of proposing foreign intervention on Ukrainian territory, calling it "absolutely unacceptable for Moscow".

Lavrov said that Zelenskyy’s talk of a summit with Putin is an attempt to sabotage settlement efforts "in the style of Kvartal 95 tricks" [a prominent Ukrainian entertainment production company, whose founder and lead performer was Zelenskyy before his presidency – ed.].

"When and if it comes to signing future agreements with Ukraine, the question will arise about the legitimacy of the signatories from the Ukrainian side."

