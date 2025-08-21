All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov claims Putin ready to meet Zelenskyy if issues are "well worked out"

Roman PetrenkoThursday, 21 August 2025, 13:52
Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov claims Putin ready to meet Zelenskyy if issues are well worked out
Sergei Lavrov. Stock photo: Getty Images

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has said that Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin is ready to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, but only if all matters requiring discussion at the highest level are thoroughly prepared.

Source: RIA Novosti, a Kremlin-aligned Russian news outlet

Quote: "Putin is ready to meet with Zelenskyy only if all issues that need to be discussed at the highest level are well worked out… 

Advertisement:

…Russia supports the principles of security guarantees agreed in Istanbul in 2022. Everything else is a futile idea."  

Details: Lavrov claimed that Kyiv is seeking to undermine peace efforts supposedly undertaken by Donald Trump.

He also accused Europe of proposing foreign intervention on Ukrainian territory, calling it "absolutely unacceptable for Moscow".

Lavrov said that Zelenskyy’s talk of a summit with Putin is an attempt to sabotage settlement efforts "in the style of Kvartal 95 tricks" [a prominent Ukrainian entertainment production company, whose founder and lead performer was Zelenskyy before his presidency – ed.].

"When and if it comes to signing future agreements with Ukraine, the question will arise about the legitimacy of the signatories from the Ukrainian side."

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

LavrovPutinRussiadiplomatic ties
Advertisement:
Hungary's president deletes word "Russian" from his post about Russian attack on Zakarpattia Oblast
Trump wants Zelenskyy and Putin to meet without him first – The Guardian
Ukrainian man arrested in Italy over alleged role in Nord Stream explosion
Hungarian foreign minister comments on latest Russian attack on Ukraine with no mention of Zakarpattia Oblast
Zelenskyy says he would be "happy" if Ukraine could hold elections soon
Russia strikes American company in Zakarpattia Oblast with several missiles – Zelenskyy
All News
Lavrov
Kim Jong Un assures Russian foreign minister of North Korea's full support for Russia
US secretary of state after meeting with Russia's foreign minister: Russia proposed new approach to war
Russian foreign minister suggests Hungary join Russia in defending "minorities discriminated against by Ukraine"
RECENT NEWS
16:09
Putin orders Russians to be trained in using shotguns to shoot down drones
16:03
Hungary's president deletes word "Russian" from his post about Russian attack on Zakarpattia Oblast
15:30
Russia replaces commander in charge of Kharkiv and Kursk fronts
15:05
Enormous fire still raging at US factory in Zakarpattia Oblast after Russian strikes – photos
14:59
EXPLAINERWhy Slovakia became Russia's fifth column in Europe
14:47
Trump wants Zelenskyy and Putin to meet without him first – The Guardian
14:25
Russian missile strikes on US-owned Flex plant in Mukachevo injures 19 people
14:23
Ukraine's first lady announces theme of Summit of First Ladies and Gentlemen in 2025
13:52
Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov claims Putin ready to meet Zelenskyy if issues are "well worked out"
13:30
Ukrainian man arrested in Italy over alleged role in Nord Stream explosion
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: