Trump wants Zelenskyy and Putin to meet without him first – The Guardian

Anton Filippov, Yevhen KizilovThursday, 21 August 2025, 14:47
Donald Trump. Photo: Getty Images

US President Donald Trump wants Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin to first meet one-on-one, after which he will arrange a trilateral meeting including himself.

Source: The Guardian, citing its sources, as reported by European Pravda

Details: According to the sources, Trump has recently told his senior advisers that a trilateral meeting will take place only after Zelenskyy and Putin first meet with each other. Although it is not yet clear whether this initial meeting will happen, Trump does not plan to take part in arranging it.

In a phone interview with talk-show host Mark Levin on WABC on Tuesday, Trump also said he believes it would be better for Putin and Zelenskyy to meet without him first : "I just want to see what happens at the meeting. So they’re in the process of setting it up and we’re going to see what happens."

A senior administration official described the US president's stance on a possible Putin-Zelenskyy meeting as a "wait-and-see approach". However, there have been few concrete signs of progress in recent days, and the White House has not yet compiled a list of potential venues for the meeting.

The White House stated, "Trump and his national security team continue to engage with Russian and Ukrainian officials towards a bilateral meeting to stop the killing and end the war… It is not in the national interest to further negotiate these issues publicly."

Background: 

  • Zelenskyy said that the US coordination group for preparing the meeting with the Russian side will consist of Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff and Vice President JD Vance.
  • The New York Times previously reported that Trump has delegated Rubio to negotiate with European leaders on security guarantees for Ukraine.
  • Following talks between the leaders of Ukraine, the US, the European Commission, NATO and several European states, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said that Zelenskyy and Putin will meet within the next two weeks.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

