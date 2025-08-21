Russia replaces commander in charge of Kharkiv and Kursk fronts

The Russian Defence Ministry has replaced the commander of the Sever (North) group of forces, dismissing General Alexander Lapin.

Source: Latvia-based Russian media outlet Meduza, citing the Russian Defence Ministry

Details: Colonel General Yevgeny Nikiforov has been appointed as the new commander of Russia’s Sever group of forces.

Meduza notes that reports of this change had circulated on social media in early August.

Russian propagandists said that Nikiforov had been sent to Russia’s Kursk Oblast in early August last year, when "the Ukrainian Armed Forces launched an incursion there to restore order". He succeeded Lapin, who previously commanded the front.

Background: Russia’s Sever group of forces is responsible for the Kharkiv and Kursk fronts.

