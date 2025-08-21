All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russia replaces commander in charge of Kharkiv and Kursk fronts

Roman PetrenkoThursday, 21 August 2025, 15:30
Russia replaces commander in charge of Kharkiv and Kursk fronts
Yevgeny Nikiforov. Photo: Russian Defence Ministry 

The Russian Defence Ministry has replaced the commander of the Sever (North) group of forces, dismissing General Alexander Lapin.

Source: Latvia-based Russian media outlet Meduza, citing the Russian Defence Ministry

Details: Colonel General Yevgeny Nikiforov has been appointed as the new commander of Russia’s Sever group of forces. 

Advertisement:

Meduza notes that reports of this change had circulated on social media in early August.

Russian propagandists said that Nikiforov had been sent to Russia’s Kursk Oblast in early August last year, when "the Ukrainian Armed Forces launched an incursion there to restore order". He succeeded Lapin, who previously commanded the front.

Background: Russia’s Sever group of forces is responsible for the Kharkiv and Kursk fronts.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

RussiaKursk OblastoccupationKharkiv Oblast
Advertisement:
Hungary's president deletes word "Russian" from his post about Russian attack on Zakarpattia Oblast
Trump wants Zelenskyy and Putin to meet without him first – The Guardian
Ukrainian man arrested in Italy over alleged role in Nord Stream explosion
Hungarian foreign minister comments on latest Russian attack on Ukraine with no mention of Zakarpattia Oblast
Zelenskyy says he would be "happy" if Ukraine could hold elections soon
Russia strikes American company in Zakarpattia Oblast with several missiles – Zelenskyy
All News
Russia
Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov claims Putin ready to meet Zelenskyy if issues are "well worked out"
Ukraine's General Staff confirms strike on Russian oil refinery
Ukrainian Special Operations Forces hit Russian fuel train in Crimea
RECENT NEWS
17:18
Mother of emergency worker injured in Russian attack on Lutsk
17:18
Belarus wants to equip its missile systems with nuclear warheads
17:14
Trump slams Biden for banning Ukraine from attacking Russia
16:35
French Foreign Ministry: Russian strikes on Ukraine show lack of will for peace talks
16:09
Putin orders Russians to be trained in using shotguns to shoot down drones
16:05
Ukraine produces one Flamingo long-range missile per day, output to rise by October – AP
16:03
Hungary's president deletes word "Russian" from his post about Russian attack on Zakarpattia Oblast
15:30
Russia replaces commander in charge of Kharkiv and Kursk fronts
15:05
Enormous fire still raging at US factory in Zakarpattia Oblast after Russian strikes – photos
14:59
EXPLAINERWhy Slovakia became Russia's fifth column in Europe
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: