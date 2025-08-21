All Sections
Hungary's president deletes word "Russian" from his post about Russian attack on Zakarpattia Oblast

Khrystyna Bondarieva , Roman PetrenkoThursday, 21 August 2025, 16:03
Hungarian President Tamás Sulyok has removed the word "Russian" from a post offering condolences to those injured in a missile strike on a plant in the city of Mukachevo in Zakarpattia Oblast (Transcarpathia) in Ukraine's west, later revising it to refer only to a "missile strike".

Source: European Pravda

Details: In the original post, the Hungarian president extended his deep sympathy to those injured in the "Russian missile strike" on Mukachevo and wished them a speedy and full recovery. In the updated version, the word "Russian" (orosz) was removed.

In another part of the post, Sulyok wrote that "the swift end of the Russo-Ukrainian conflict [war – ed.] is in the interest of all of us". 

Quote: "I believe that the warring sides will be able to see this and, thanks to international diplomatic efforts, will soon put an end to this inhuman and senseless bloodshed."

Background: 

  • Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó has commented on the latest Russian aerial attack on Ukraine’s west but did not mention Zakarpattia Oblast. He emphasised the need "to achieve a peace agreement".
  • The latest reports indicate that 19 people were injured in a Russian overnight missile attack on a plant belonging to US firm Flex in Mukachevo.

