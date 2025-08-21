All Sections
Hungarian foreign minister comments on latest Russian attack on Ukraine with no mention of Zakarpattia Oblast

Ulyana Krychkovska, Yevhen KizilovThursday, 21 August 2025, 13:06
Péter Szijjártó. Photo: Getty Images

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó has commented on the latest Russian air attack on western part of Ukraine but did not mention Zakarpattia Oblast, which suffered the most from the attack.

Source: Szijjártó on Facebook, as reported by European Pravda

Details: In his post, which did not specify that it was a Russian attack on Ukrainian regions and did not name Russia as the aggressor, Szijjártó stated that "the news from Ukraine this morning once again confirms that peace is needed as soon as possible".

Quote: "Everyone must make every effort to achieve a peace agreement that will end the war as soon as possible! This is the only way to prevent further bloodshed and destruction." 

Details: It is worth noting that neither Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán nor Péter Magyar, head of Hungary’s largest opposition party Tisza, have reacted to this strike so far.

Background:

  • On the night of 20-21 August, Russia launched 614 air targets against Ukraine, of which 577 were downed by air defence.
  • President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that on the night of 20-21 August, Russian forces launched several cruise missiles on an American company in Mukachevo, Zakarpattia Oblast. Fifteen people were injured in the strike.
  • In June 2024, among Hungary’s 11 demands regarding the protection of minority rights, one of the key stumbling blocks was the definition of areas in Ukraine with a special level of guarantees for Hungarian rights.
  • This provision is already part of Ukrainian legislation, referring to towns and villages with a "significant number" of minority representatives (from 15%) and where a minority has "traditionally" lived (from 10% over the past 100 years).
  • However, Budapest considered this insufficient and began to demand that all settlements in Zakarpattia Oblast be automatically recognised as "traditionally Hungarian", including those where Hungarians have never historically lived.

