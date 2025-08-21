All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russian missile strikes on US-owned Flex plant in Mukachevo injures 19 people

Yevhen KizilovThursday, 21 August 2025, 14:25
Russian missile strikes on US-owned Flex plant in Mukachevo injures 19 people
Firefighters at the scene of the strike. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Nineteen people have been injured in a Russian missile strike on the Flex plant in Mukachevo, Zakarpattia Oblast.

Source: Myroslav Biletskyi, Head of Zakarpattia Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "We have updated reports about the victims of the missile strike on the Mukachevo district (Flex plant). As of 12:30, 19 people have been reported injured."  

Advertisement:

Details: Ten people were taken to St. Martin’s Hospital in Mukachevo by emergency medical teams. In total, 16 teams were involved in providing aid – 15 main teams and one additional team for psychological support.

Nine more people sought medical assistance on their own. Six patients remain in hospital: five in St. Martin’s Hospital (three with leg and pelvic injuries, one with blunt abdominal trauma, and one with a brain injury and concussion) and one in Novak Zakarpattia Oblast Hospital (with shrapnel wounds to the head, and injuries to the eye and ear).

One of the injured is in a serious condition. The youngest person who sustained injuries is 22 years old, the oldest 63.

Four others were treated at the scene for acute stress reactions, with a psychologist providing support.

Background:

  • On the night of 20-21 August, Russia launched a missile strike on the city of Mukachevo, hitting a civilian company.
  • The Ukrainian Air Force reported that Russia attacked Ukraine with 574 Shahed-type attack drones, 4 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles, 2 Iskander-M ballistic missiles, 19 Kh-101 cruise missiles, 14 Kalibr cruise missiles and one unidentified missile.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

missile strikeZakarpattia Oblastcasualties
Advertisement:
Hungary's president deletes word "Russian" from his post about Russian attack on Zakarpattia Oblast
Trump wants Zelenskyy and Putin to meet without him first – The Guardian
Ukrainian man arrested in Italy over alleged role in Nord Stream explosion
Hungarian foreign minister comments on latest Russian attack on Ukraine with no mention of Zakarpattia Oblast
Zelenskyy says he would be "happy" if Ukraine could hold elections soon
Russia strikes American company in Zakarpattia Oblast with several missiles – Zelenskyy
All News
missile strike
Hungarian foreign minister comments on latest Russian attack on Ukraine with no mention of Zakarpattia Oblast
Russia strikes American company in Zakarpattia Oblast with several missiles – Zelenskyy
Fires break out after Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, one man injured – photos
RECENT NEWS
16:09
Putin orders Russians to be trained in using shotguns to shoot down drones
16:03
Hungary's president deletes word "Russian" from his post about Russian attack on Zakarpattia Oblast
15:30
Russia replaces commander in charge of Kharkiv and Kursk fronts
15:05
Enormous fire still raging at US factory in Zakarpattia Oblast after Russian strikes – photos
14:59
EXPLAINERWhy Slovakia became Russia's fifth column in Europe
14:47
Trump wants Zelenskyy and Putin to meet without him first – The Guardian
14:25
Russian missile strikes on US-owned Flex plant in Mukachevo injures 19 people
14:23
Ukraine's first lady announces theme of Summit of First Ladies and Gentlemen in 2025
13:52
Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov claims Putin ready to meet Zelenskyy if issues are "well worked out"
13:30
Ukrainian man arrested in Italy over alleged role in Nord Stream explosion
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: