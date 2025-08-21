Russian missile strikes on US-owned Flex plant in Mukachevo injures 19 people

Firefighters at the scene of the strike. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Nineteen people have been injured in a Russian missile strike on the Flex plant in Mukachevo, Zakarpattia Oblast.

Source: Myroslav Biletskyi, Head of Zakarpattia Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "We have updated reports about the victims of the missile strike on the Mukachevo district (Flex plant). As of 12:30, 19 people have been reported injured."

Details: Ten people were taken to St. Martin’s Hospital in Mukachevo by emergency medical teams. In total, 16 teams were involved in providing aid – 15 main teams and one additional team for psychological support.

Nine more people sought medical assistance on their own. Six patients remain in hospital: five in St. Martin’s Hospital (three with leg and pelvic injuries, one with blunt abdominal trauma, and one with a brain injury and concussion) and one in Novak Zakarpattia Oblast Hospital (with shrapnel wounds to the head, and injuries to the eye and ear).

One of the injured is in a serious condition. The youngest person who sustained injuries is 22 years old, the oldest 63.

Four others were treated at the scene for acute stress reactions, with a psychologist providing support.

Background:

On the night of 20-21 August, Russia launched a missile strike on the city of Mukachevo, hitting a civilian company.

The Ukrainian Air Force reported that Russia attacked Ukraine with 574 Shahed-type attack drones, 4 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles, 2 Iskander-M ballistic missiles, 19 Kh-101 cruise missiles, 14 Kalibr cruise missiles and one unidentified missile.

