Zelenskyy: The signals Russia is sending out are obscene; pressure must continue

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has emphasised that there is no alternative to putting pressure on Russia and announced that new diplomatic efforts are being made to end the war with Russia.

Source: Zelenskyy in his evening address

Quote: "Right now, the signals coming from Russia are, to be honest, simply obscene. They're trying to wriggle out of the need to hold a meeting. They don't want to end this war, they're continuing to carry out large-scale attacks on Ukraine and fierce assaults on the front line. On top of that, they've launched missiles on a US-owned plant – as on many other civilian targets."

Details: Zelenskyy stressed that he views Russia’s attack on a US-owned plant in Mukachevo, Zakarpattia Oblast, as a targeted strike on American property and US investments.

Quote: "We expect a principled response from our partners. This war must be brought to an end. Pressure must be applied to Russia so that the war ends. Putin understands nothing but strength and pressure. Of course, we are doing and will continue to do everything necessary to defend our state and defend our people. The president of the United States of America is absolutely right in saying that this must be done not only in defence.

But at the same time, we are not slackening our efforts in diplomacy, in all our engagements with partners, so that talks do take place and so that they are talks that can bring peace closer. The national security advisers are working on this – they had a conversation yesterday, there's also been a lot of communication today...

Now, every day is adding contours to the future security architecture for Ukraine. Weapons, funding, interaction with our partners, boots on the ground, in the air and at sea. And every day, our partners will take new steps in support of Ukraine – I will have a lot of diplomatic work."

