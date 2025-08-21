All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Zelenskyy: The signals Russia is sending out are obscene; pressure must continue

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 21 August 2025, 20:20
Zelenskyy: The signals Russia is sending out are obscene; pressure must continue
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: President's Office

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has emphasised that there is no alternative to putting pressure on Russia and announced that new diplomatic efforts are being made to end the war with Russia.

Source: Zelenskyy in his evening address

Quote: "Right now, the signals coming from Russia are, to be honest, simply obscene. They're trying to wriggle out of the need to hold a meeting. They don't want to end this war, they're continuing to carry out large-scale attacks on Ukraine and fierce assaults on the front line. On top of that, they've launched missiles on a US-owned plant – as on many other civilian targets."

Advertisement:

Details: Zelenskyy stressed that he views Russia’s attack on a US-owned plant in Mukachevo, Zakarpattia Oblast, as a targeted strike on American property and US investments.

Quote: "We expect a principled response from our partners. This war must be brought to an end. Pressure must be applied to Russia so that the war ends. Putin understands nothing but strength and pressure. Of course, we are doing and will continue to do everything necessary to defend our state and defend our people. The president of the United States of America is absolutely right in saying that this must be done not only in defence.

But at the same time, we are not slackening our efforts in diplomacy, in all our engagements with partners, so that talks do take place and so that they are talks that can bring peace closer. The national security advisers are working on this – they had a conversation yesterday, there's also been a lot of communication today...

Now, every day is adding contours to the future security architecture for Ukraine. Weapons, funding, interaction with our partners, boots on the ground, in the air and at sea. And every day, our partners will take new steps in support of Ukraine – I will have a lot of diplomatic work."

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

ZelenskyynegotiationsRussia
Advertisement:
Trump slams Biden for not letting Ukraine attack Russia
Hungary's president deletes word "Russian" from his post about Russian attack on Zakarpattia Oblast
Trump wants Zelenskyy and Putin to meet without him first – The Guardian
Ukrainian man arrested in Italy over alleged role in Nord Stream explosion
Hungarian foreign minister comments on latest Russian attack on Ukraine with no mention of Zakarpattia Oblast
Zelenskyy says he would be "happy" if Ukraine could hold elections soon
All News
Zelenskyy
Trump wants Zelenskyy and Putin to meet without him first – The Guardian
Zelenskyy says he would be "happy" if Ukraine could hold elections soon
Zelenskyy asks Trump to influence Orbán regarding EU accession
RECENT NEWS
21:43
Russian strike on US-owned plant Flex in Mukachevo: number of injured rises to 23
20:48
Only ruins remain: Ukrainian soldiers show what Russians did to Vovchansk – video
20:40
Hungarian president's team tries to justify dropping word "Russian" from post on Mukachevo attack
20:20
Zelenskyy: The signals Russia is sending out are obscene; pressure must continue
19:34
Senator Graham threatens US terrorism-sponsor designation for Russia if it doesn't free abducted Ukrainian children
19:20
Leopard 2 tank manufacturer expands its presence in Ukraine
19:06
Orbán responds to Russia's strike on Ukraine's Zakarpattia with talk of "peace" but no condemnation
18:41
Vienna ready to host peace talks and negotiate with ICC to ensure that Putin is not arrested
17:53
Military options for backing up peace talks developed by Ukrainian, US and European chiefs of staff
17:18
Mother of emergency worker injured in Russian attack on Lutsk
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: