Hungarian president's team tries to justify dropping word "Russian" from post on Mukachevo attack

Khrystyna Bondarieva , STANISLAV POHORILOVThursday, 21 August 2025, 20:40
Hungarian president's team tries to justify dropping word Russian from post on Mukachevo attack
Tamás Sulyok. Photo: wikipedia

The communications department at Hungary’s presidential palace has attempted to explain why head of state Tamás Sulyok removed the word "Russian" from a post about an attack which Russia carried out on Zakarpattia on the night of 20-21 August.

Source: Telex, a Hungarian news outlet, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The Hungarian president’s office said the post was changed because the "president’s chancery was still waiting for official and detailed information, as well as confirmation of the circumstances of the missile strike on Mukachevo, who carried it out and who was responsible".

They stressed that President Sulyok thought it was important to be among the first to express deep condolences to those affected.

The president’s chancery also mentioned the criticism the president has come under in the last few hours because of the manipulation of his post.

Quote: "We would like to draw attention to the essence of the statement and the real intention behind it, as well as to its content! The post calls for the immediate cessation of hostilities and the saving of human lives, and it expresses sympathy for those affected by the war. It is worth reminding ourselves that every war begins with the incitement of hatred. It is our shared responsibility not to allow even this first step."

Background:

  • President Tamás Sulyok expressed condolences on Facebook to those affected by the Russian strike on the plant in Mukachevo. Later, however, he removed the word "Russian" from his post.
  • Péter Magyar, the leader of Hungary’s largest opposition party, Tisza, criticised Sulyok for doing so.
  • Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán issued a statement on the Russian strike on Zakarpattia on Thursday evening without condemning Russia’s actions.

