Orbán responds to Russia's strike on Ukraine's Zakarpattia with talk of "peace" but no condemnation

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has issued a statement on the latest Russian strike on Zakarpattia Oblast (Transcarpathia) in Ukraine’s west, where a plant owned by US firm Flex was hit in the city of Mukachevo in the early hours of 21 August.

Details: Orbán did not manage to condemn the Russian strike on a civilian factory in his post. Instead, he noted that "efforts aimed at establishing peace, and the negotiation process launched by President Trump, must continue. Only peace!"

The Hungarian prime minister said that on Thursday his government had considered "the aftermath of the Russian missile strike on Mukachevo".

Orbán added that he had instructed the interior minister to prepare hospitals in Debrecen and Nyíregyháza to receive those injured, but, he said, "fortunately, there was no need for this".

According to him, Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó had held consultations with representatives of the Hungarian community in Zakarpattia, to whom the Hungarian government had offered assistance.

Notably, since the outbreak of the full-scale war, the Hungarian government has justified its decision not to provide aid to Ukraine’s defence forces or allow weapons to pass through its territory, arguing that it protects Zakarpattia from Russian attacks.

The missile strike on 21 August 2025 is likely the first to deliberately hit a facility in Zakarpattia, and Russia has delivered this strike despite Hungary’s policy remaining unchanged.

As reported by European Pravda, Hungarian President Tamás Sulyok expressed condolences to those affected by the Russian strike on the plant in Mukachevo, but later removed the word "Russian" from his Facebook post.

Péter Magyar, the leader of Hungary’s largest opposition party, Tisza, criticised Sulyok for this move.

Szijjártó responded to the Russian strike on Ukrainian regions, which affected Zakarpattia, without mentioning the region specifically, and also stressed the need to "achieve a peace agreement".

After Russia’s missile strike on the US plant in Mukachevo, Tamás Menczer, communications director of Orbán’s Fidesz party, stated that talks on peace with Russia are crucial.

