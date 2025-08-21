All Sections
Only ruins remain: Ukrainian soldiers show what Russians did to Vovchansk – video

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 21 August 2025, 20:48
Only ruins remain: Ukrainian soldiers show what Russians did to Vovchansk – video
Screenshot: video by the ARES artillery reconnaissance battery of the 57th Brigade

Ukraine’s defence forces have released footage of Vovchansk, a city in Kharkiv Oblast which has been under almost daily attack by Russian forces attempting to capture it, but has held out for over a year.

Source: 57th Separate Motorised Infantry Brigade named after Otaman Kost Hordiienko; video by the ARES artillery reconnaissance battery of the 57th Brigade

Details: Only ruins remain of the city, yet Russian forces still dream of capturing it and conduct failed assaults almost daily. On the ground, in basements, Ukrainian infantry lie in wait for Russian forces and destroy them. In the sky, drones keep watch.

Quote: "Vovchansk is scarred, but unbowed!"

