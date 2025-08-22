All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

US halts sharing intelligence on Ukraine-Russia talks with closest allies – CBS News

Ivan Diakonov Friday, 22 August 2025, 02:20
US halts sharing intelligence on Ukraine-Russia talks with closest allies – CBS News
Donald Trump and Tulsi Gabbard. Photo: Getty Images

Tulsi Gabbard, US Director of National Intelligence, has issued a directive prohibiting the sharing of intelligence on Ukraine-Russia talks, even with close allies.

Source: CBS News, citing US intelligence officials

Details: CBS News stated that Gabbard had issued the directive to the US intelligence community on 20 July, instructing them not to share information on the progress of peace talks between Ukraine and Russia, even with the intelligence agencies of the "Five Eyes" countries, an alliance formed after the Second World War that includes the US, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

Advertisement:

The sources said the directive has classified all information and analysis related to the talks as "NOFORN" (meaning "no foreign dissemination"). This means it cannot be shared with other countries or foreign nationals. The only exception is data that has been made publicly available.

The directive also limited the distribution of materials to the departments that produced or provided them. Meanwhile, it does not prohibit sharing diplomatic information obtained through other channels or military intelligence not related to the talks, such as details the US provides to Ukrainian forces to support defence operations.

"In general, the value of the Fives Eyes intelligence partnership is that when we are making and they are making policy decisions, we can both augment each other's intelligence and therefore know more about the plans, intentions, and capabilities of our adversaries," explained Steven Cash, a former intelligence officer at the Central Intelligence Agency and Department of Homeland Security.

"Among the reasons for that sort of default is the expectation that we and the other four are all sitting on the same side of the table with some other adversary on the other side," he added.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

defence intelligenceUSARusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
Firefighters continue to battle blaze in Mukachevo after Russian missile strike – video
US halts sharing intelligence on Ukraine-Russia talks with closest allies – CBS News
Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces hit oil pumping station in Russia's Bryansk Oblast – video
Trump: Situation with peace in Ukraine could become clearer within two weeks
Hungary's president deletes word "Russian" from his post about Russian attack on Zakarpattia Oblast
Trump wants Zelenskyy and Putin to meet without him first – The Guardian
All News
defence intelligence
Ukrainian intelligence discloses existence of secret communication channel with Russia for prisoner swaps – WSJ
Ukrainian Defence Intelligence drones strike logistics hub of Russian forces – videos
Ukrainian intelligence hits helium plant in Russia's Orenburg
RECENT NEWS
09:14
Russia attacks Ukraine with 55 drones, 46 of which downed
09:00
Russian FPV drones attack village in Kharkiv Oblast: 1 killed, 3 injured – photo
08:40
Firefighters continue to battle blaze in Mukachevo after Russian missile strike – video
08:15
Ukrainian forces repel 78 Russian attacks on Pokrovsk and Novopavlivka fronts – Ukraine's General Staff
07:54
Russians attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast: municipal facility and school damaged, fires raged – photos
07:36
Russia loses 790 soldiers over past day
07:22
Explosions heard in Chuhuiv community: Russians damage empty warehouses
05:57
Trump fires senior CIA analyst on Russia – The Economist
02:20
US halts sharing intelligence on Ukraine-Russia talks with closest allies – CBS News
01:06
Russia recruits at least 122 Turkmen citizens for war against Ukraine in 2025
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: